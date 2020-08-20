Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market to Surpass US$ 3,440.5 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,440.5 million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Key trends in the Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market are increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal system disorders. This factor is expected to aid in growth of the market.

According to the State of Musculoskeletal Health, 2019, around 18.8 million people in the U.K. were suffering from a musculoskeletal condition in 2017. According to the same source, around 500,000 fractures occur every year due to osteoporosis in the U.K. Thus, such factors are contributing to growth of the Europe allogeneic human chondrocytes market.

Similarly, according to article in Acta Orthopaedica, the prevalence of osteoarthritis increased by 45% in Nordic countries in the span of 1990 to 2015.

Furthermore, adoption of various expansion strategies by key players is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2016, Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm, announced the acquisition of commercial operations of ISTO Technologies, Inc., in order to support ISTO Technologies, Inc., by investing in sales force expansion, product development, and to increase the company’s reach within the spine and orthopedics markets.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases. According to the data published by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the number of rheumatoid arthritis patients was around 116,492 (including over 49,420 people of working age).

Among country, Germany is expected to hold dominant position in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis. According to an article published in the Journal of Health Monitoring in 2017, the Robert Koch Institute conducted a health interview survey during 2014 to 2015, which reported that approximately 17.9% of adults were suffering from osteoarthritis in Germany.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Europe allogeneic human chondrocyte market include Kolon TissueGene, Inc. and ISTO Technologies Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, By Application: Osteoarthritis Musculoskeletal System Disorders Others

Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Europe Allogeneic Human Chondrocyte Market, By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



