Europe Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2023 - by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Country: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of European cleaning robots market has reached $812.8 million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other places across Europe.

"Europe Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Country: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of European robotic cleaner market by analyzing the regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 - 2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

Scope of the Report

Based on application, 2014-2023

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user, 2014-2023

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel, 2014-2023

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

6 European Market 2014-2023 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Danduct Clean

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

HOBOT

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Husqvarna Group

iRobot Corporation

IBC Robotics

Intellibot Robotics LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Ltd.

Robomow

Samsung Electronics

Scantron Robotics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Windowmate

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2shl3/europe_cleaning?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005394/en/