Europe Cleaning Robots Market 2018-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The total revenue of European cleaning robots market has reached $812.8
million in 2017 and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an
increasing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn,
and other places across Europe.
Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and
tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional
cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants,
healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business
centers, etc.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and
secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry
professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical
market data for 2014 - 2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts
from 2018 till 2023.
Scope of the Report
Based on application, 2014-2023
-
Floor Cleaning
-
Pool Cleaning
-
Lawn Cleaning
-
Window Cleaning
-
Other Cleaning
On basis of end-user, 2014-2023
-
Residential Sector
-
Industrial Sector
-
Healthcare
-
Other Commercial Sectors
On basis of distribution channel, 2014-2023
-
Online Sales
-
Supermarkets and Retail Stores
-
Other Channels
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel
6 European Market 2014-2023 by Country
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management
Companies Mentioned
-
AB Electrolux
-
ADLATUS Robotics GmbH
-
Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG
-
Aqua Products, Inc.
-
Avidbots Corp.
-
BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH
-
Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG
-
Danduct Clean
-
Dyson Ltd
-
ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.
-
GE Inspection Robotics
-
HOBOT
-
Hanool Robotics Corp.
-
Hayward Industries, Inc.
-
Husqvarna Group
-
iRobot Corporation
-
IBC Robotics
-
Intellibot Robotics LLC
-
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
-
LG Electronics
-
Maytronics Ltd.
-
Metapo, Inc.
-
Miele & Cie. KG
-
Moneual USA, Inc.
-
Neato Robotics, Inc.
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Pentair Ltd.
-
Robomow
-
Samsung Electronics
-
Scantron Robotics
-
Sharp Corporation
-
Toshiba Corporation
-
Windowmate
-
Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.
-
Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.
