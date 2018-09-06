Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By
End Use, By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Surface Coating &
Adhesives, Emulsion Polymers), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2028"
The Europe methyl methacrylate (MMA) market size is expected to reach
USD 4.26 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast
period.
Methyl methacrylate is used as a precursor of polymethyl methacrylate
(PMMA), which is used in the manufacturing of various automotive,
industrial, and electronic components. Durability and resistance to UV
and extreme weather conditions make MMA an ideal material for various
applications in these industries.
MMA, the key raw material used for the production of PMMA, is an
unsaturated ester widely utilized to produce polymers for a wide range
of industrial and consumer applications, including surface coatings,
injection molding and extrusion, and various transparent
impact-resistant plastic sheets.
Growing importance of lightweight vehicles with reduced CO2 emissions
and improved fuel efficiency is expected to drive the consumption of
PMMA in the automobile sector. Automotive and building and construction
sectors have started using lightweight components made from PMMA as
replacements for their metal counterparts.
MMA is also used as a modifier for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is
also used in the manufacturing of automotive components such as
armrests, door panels, and window sealing. Increasing use of PMMA and
PVC, which uses MMA as a raw material, in various end-use industries is
propelling market growth.
In Europe, recovery of end-use industries such as construction and
automotive has resulted in demand for PMMA. However, the shutdown of
production operations due to unforeseen circumstances has resulted in
supply shortage, although its demand from PMMA producers continues to
grow. This supply shortage has provided opportunities for Middle East
and Asia Pacific producers to cater to demand for MMA in Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Methyl Methacrylate Market: Application Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 3 Methyl Methacrylate Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 4 Methyl Methacrylate Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
DowDuPont, Inc.
-
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
-
Formosa Plastics Group
-
Arkema Group
-
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
-
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
-
Asahi Kasei Corporation
-
Huntsman
