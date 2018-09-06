Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Surface Coating & Adhesives, Emulsion Polymers), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe methyl methacrylate (MMA) market size is expected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Methyl methacrylate is used as a precursor of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), which is used in the manufacturing of various automotive, industrial, and electronic components. Durability and resistance to UV and extreme weather conditions make MMA an ideal material for various applications in these industries.

MMA, the key raw material used for the production of PMMA, is an unsaturated ester widely utilized to produce polymers for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications, including surface coatings, injection molding and extrusion, and various transparent impact-resistant plastic sheets.

Growing importance of lightweight vehicles with reduced CO2 emissions and improved fuel efficiency is expected to drive the consumption of PMMA in the automobile sector. Automotive and building and construction sectors have started using lightweight components made from PMMA as replacements for their metal counterparts.

MMA is also used as a modifier for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is also used in the manufacturing of automotive components such as armrests, door panels, and window sealing. Increasing use of PMMA and PVC, which uses MMA as a raw material, in various end-use industries is propelling market growth.

In Europe, recovery of end-use industries such as construction and automotive has resulted in demand for PMMA. However, the shutdown of production operations due to unforeseen circumstances has resulted in supply shortage, although its demand from PMMA producers continues to grow. This supply shortage has provided opportunities for Middle East and Asia Pacific producers to cater to demand for MMA in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Methyl Methacrylate Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 3 Methyl Methacrylate Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 4 Methyl Methacrylate Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Evonik Industries AG

DowDuPont, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Arkema Group

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Huntsman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cnl99c/europe_methyl?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005397/en/