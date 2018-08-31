Log in
Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts Report, 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

The "Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis Report, By Function (Additional Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Medical Foods), By Formulation (Powder, Capsules, Soft Gel, Tablets, Liquid), By Age, and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe nutrition and supplements market is expected to reach USD 52.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

It is primarily driven by increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, weight management, sports nutrition, healthy eating, and wellbeing.

Growing geriatric population and surging healthcare costs in the region are among the key trends estimated to trigger market growth. Increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising willingness to spend on nutrition and dietary supplements are also projected to augur well for the growth of the market. Moreover, upswing in the number of distribution channels for nutraceuticals is poised to improve their accessibility, which will stimulate the growth of the market.

Spiraling demand for nutraceuticals from consumers and growing emphasis on food content are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the market. In terms of age group, the adult segment dominated the market in 2016 owing to presence of a large target population in the region.

However, the children segment is likely to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period owing to rising number of product launches for children & infants and expanding base of children suffering from malnutrition. According to European Commission, 51 million children under 5 years of age are affected by malnutrition and it is one of the main causes of 45.0% of deaths in this age group.

Additional supplements are further segmented into dietary supplements & functional foods. Dietary supplements are expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These include vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, and others. Enzyme-based dietary supplements are estimated to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Amway; Bayer AG; Sanofi; Abbott; Nestle; Pfizer, Inc.; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; and LivaNova PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Nutrition and Supplements market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Formulation, Functions, & Age Group

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Herbalife International of America, Inc.
  • Amway International (Alticor Inc.)
  • Bayer AG
  • Sanofi
  • Abbott Nutrition (Abbott)
  • Nestle
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/57tfwf/europe_nutrition?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
