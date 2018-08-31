Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis and Segment Forecasts Report, 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Nutrition and Supplements Market Analysis Report, By Function
(Additional Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Medical Foods), By
Formulation (Powder, Capsules, Soft Gel, Tablets, Liquid), By Age, and
Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Europe nutrition and supplements market is expected to reach USD
52.9 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast
period.
It is primarily driven by increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle,
weight management, sports nutrition, healthy eating, and wellbeing.
Growing geriatric population and surging healthcare costs in the region
are among the key trends estimated to trigger market growth. Increasing
health consciousness among consumers and rising willingness to spend on
nutrition and dietary supplements are also projected to augur well for
the growth of the market. Moreover, upswing in the number of
distribution channels for nutraceuticals is poised to improve their
accessibility, which will stimulate the growth of the market.
Spiraling demand for nutraceuticals from consumers and growing emphasis
on food content are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the
market. In terms of age group, the adult segment dominated the market in
2016 owing to presence of a large target population in the region.
However, the children segment is likely to witness the fastest growth
with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period owing to rising number of
product launches for children & infants and expanding base of children
suffering from malnutrition. According to European Commission, 51
million children under 5 years of age are affected by malnutrition and
it is one of the main causes of 45.0% of deaths in this age group.
Additional supplements are further segmented into dietary supplements &
functional foods. Dietary supplements are expected to register a higher
CAGR during the forecast period. These include vitamins, minerals,
enzymes, amino acids, and others. Enzyme-based dietary supplements are
estimated to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.0% over the
forecast period.
Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Amway; Bayer
AG; Sanofi; Abbott; Nestle; Pfizer, Inc.; General Nutrition Centers,
Inc.; and LivaNova PLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market Variables, Trends &
Scope
Chapter 4 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Formulation Estimates
& Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Function Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Nutrition and Supplements Market: Age Group Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Nutrition and Supplements market: Regional Estimates &
Trend Analysis, by Formulation, Functions, & Age Group
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
-
Herbalife International of America, Inc.
-
Amway International (Alticor Inc.)
-
Bayer AG
-
Sanofi
-
Abbott Nutrition (Abbott)
-
Nestle
-
Pfizer, Inc.
-
GNC Holdings, Inc.
