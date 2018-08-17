Europe Oligosaccarides in Infant Nutrition Market 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Oligosaccarides in Infant Nutrition Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growing numbers of working mothers, rising birth rate, inability of mothers to lactate sufficiently and health benefits offered by oligosaccharide are driving the oligosaccharide in infant nutrition market.

The Europe oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on type into galactoligosaccharides, human milk oligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides and others. In 2018, galactoligosaccharides segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The Europe oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on source into bacteria, plants, algae, fungi and others. In 2018, bacteria segment is estimated to rule with the highest market share.

The Europe oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on form into powder and liquid. In 2018, powder segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

The key market players for Europe oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are listed below:

DuPont Nutrition & Health

FrieslandCampina Domo

Abbott

Ingredion

Carbosynth

Dairy Crest

Dextra Laboratories Limited

Elicityl SA

Inbiose NV

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Tereos

ZuChem

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Type

7 Europe Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Source

8 Europe Oligosachride In Infant Nutrition Market, by Form

9 Europe Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, by Geography

10 Europe Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market, Company Landscape

11 Company Profiles

