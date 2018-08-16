Log in
Europe Stocks Brush Off Asian Tech Losses as Metals Rebound

0
08/16/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

By Ben St. Clair
-- Turkish lira rises for third-straight day, up 2.9%
-- Emerging-market index nears bear market
-- Commodity prices rebound

European stocks rose Thursday as metals prices rebounded, while a tech selloff contributed to a decline in Asian shares despite a modest breakthrough in U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in morning trading, led higher by insurance and technology sectors. Futures pointed to a 0.5% opening gain for the S&P 500 and 0.6% rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Shares in mining giants BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto rebounded and were each up at least 1% as metals prices partially bounced back from Wednesday's rout. Copper gained 1.1% to $5,897 a metric ton in London.

Asian stocks fell further Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8% lower. Japan's Nikkei edged slightly lower after the country posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit for July.

The moves came as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease slightly after the two countries said they would hold lower-level talks later in August. The discussions would be the first since May when talks fell through and both sides later slapped penalties on tens of billions of dollars in each other's goods.

Meanwhile, investor unease continued in emerging markets as declines in technology companies Tencent and Samsung helped drive the MSCI Emerging Markets Index near bear market territory, typically defined as a 20% drop from a recent peak.

Shares in Tencent were down 3% a day after the company posted a decline in profit and unexpectedly weak quarterly sales. Samsung stock fell 2%. The two companies make up roughly 8.6% of the MSCI index.

A stronger dollar and trade tensions have put pressure on developing economies in recent months, and Turkey's currency crisis has added to the strain as investors remained wary of possible contagion.

When it comes to investing in emerging markets, "the timing is key," said Laurent Denize, co-chief investment officer of ODDO BHF Asset Management. "The timing is linked to politics."

In Turkey investors have been concerned by how politics has threatened the independence of the country's central bank, and have driven the Turkish currency lower as a result.

Still, the lira posted gains for its third-straight day Thursday, rising 2.9%, with one dollar buying 5.8084 lira. In a show of support Wednesday, Qatar said it would inject $15 billion into Turkey with a package that includes direct investments and deposits. Later Thursday, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak is expected to hold a conference call with investors.

"The bigger question is whether this is a case of crisis averted or crisis deferred, and the probability is that it is the latter given that Turkey's problems remain unresolved," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note Thursday.

In the U.S., a surge in retail sales added to optimistic economic indicators. The U.S. spending measure rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in July from a month earlier, above the 0.1% increase economists had forecast.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rose to 2.880% from 2.852% Wednesday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, dropped 0.2%.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 0.4% to $71.03 a barrel, and gold was flat at $1,185.50 an ounce.

Mike Bird contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -2.07% 2723.26 End-of-day quote.-17.83%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.54% 25162.41 Delayed Quote.1.79%
HANG SENG -0.80% 27083.39 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
NASDAQ 100 -1.24% 7354.6613 Delayed Quote.16.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.23% 7774.1179 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 22192.04 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
S&P 500 -0.76% 2818.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.03% 96.7 End-of-day quote.5.27%
