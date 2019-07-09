Log in
Europe Stocks Slip Amid Losses in Chemicals Shares

07/09/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- European and Asian equities down

-- Treasury yields pick up

-- Danske Bank down 2.6%; BASF 5.1% lower

European stocks opened with losses on Tuesday, led lower by chemicals firms, after a downbeat session in Asia.

BASF dropped 5.5% in Germany after the chemicals giant slashed its profit forecast on Monday evening, citing the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as sluggish demand in the auto market. The warning prompted a drop in the stock of rivals such as Covestro AG, which fell 6%, and Lanxess, which declined 4%.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.7%.

Also among the biggest losers in Europe were a number of major banks. Shares in Danske Bank were weighed down by a continuing money laundering scandal and after it published a profit warning Monday.

Deutsche Bank dropped 2%, after whipsawing Monday, amid growing skepticism over Chief Executive Christian Sewing's plan to cut jobs at the investment bank.

Investors were also poised for fresh commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his deputy, Randal Quarles, later in the day for fresh signals on the chances of rate cuts at the central bank's next meeting.

Pete Gunning, global chief investment officer at Russell Investments, is among those investing carefully -- "thoughtfully doing nothing," he said -- in anticipation of a global slowdown. "While we are not expecting Armageddon, we are definitely late cycle," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 2.054% from 2.030% on Monday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Markets will have more data to digest later this week with the release of May data on job openings from the Labor Department on Tuesday and minutes from the June meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-making committee out on Wednesday.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -5.77% 58.96 Delayed Quote.3.63%
CONTINENTAL AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
COVESTRO AG -6.17% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
DANSKE BANK A/S -4.13% 100 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.36% 6.424 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
LANXESS -4.13% 51.12 Delayed Quote.32.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.78% 386.89 Delayed Quote.15.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.78% 828.79 Delayed Quote.18.08%
