Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Europe Stocks Tick Higher as Lira Extends Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:12am CEST

By Ben St. Clair

European stocks shrugged off weakness in Asia to post gains Wednesday as investors continued to weigh the impacts of Turkey's currency crisis.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged 0.1% higher in morning trading with the insurance and banking sectors outperforming.

In Asia, declines in health-care stocks led Hong Kong and mainland Chinese indexes lower. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7%. Japan's Nikkei was 0.7% lower.

Despite concerns in recent days over Turkey's economy, the lira traded higher for the second straight day Wednesday, rising 5.5% in early European trading. On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would boycott U.S. electronics in retaliation against U.S. sanctions as he remained defiant amid the economic turmoil.

Turkey's currency crisis has led more broadly to fears of contagion in other emerging markets, especially as a strengthening dollar makes paying or refinancing dollar-denominated debt more expensive. Turkey has more foreign-currency debt as a share of gross domestic product than many of its peers.

Governments, financial firms and other companies in emerging markets have $2.7 trillion in U.S. dollar-denominated debt that comes due between now and the end of 2025, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The WSJ Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. currency against a group of 16 others, edged down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys also edged lower to 2.891% from 2.893% Tuesday.

In commodities, the global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.6% to $72.05 a barrel, and gold fell 0.6% to $1,194.10 an ounce.

Write to Ben St. Clair at ben.stclair@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.18% 2780.96 End-of-day quote.-16.09%
HANG SENG -1.58% 27302.34 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
NIKKEI 225 -0.68% 22204.22 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 96.73 End-of-day quote.5.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:29aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Inch Higher As Turkish Lira Extends Rebound
DJ
10:12aEurope Stocks Tick Higher as Lira Extends Gains
DJ
09:59aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls on U.S. stocks rise, weaker economic outlook
RE
09:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls on U.S. stocks rise, weaker economic outlook
RE
09:56aLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Fight For Direction, Struggle To End 4-day Losing Streak
DJ
09:46aEUROPE : European shares edge up, ignore emerging markets losses
RE
07:37aTencent's Bad Year Gets Worse, Leading Selloff in Chinese Tech Stocks
DJ
07:23aAsian stocks hit one-year low amid Turkey woes, bearish China equities
RE
07:15aAsian stocks hit one-year low amid Turkey woes, bearish China equities
RE
05:14aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat, Weighed By Sinking Tech Stocks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend
5Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.