Europe Stocks Tick Higher as Lira Extends Gains

By Ben St. Clair

European stocks shrugged off weakness in Asia to post gains Wednesday as investors continued to weigh the impacts of Turkey's currency crisis.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged 0.1% higher in morning trading with the insurance and banking sectors outperforming.

In Asia, declines in health-care stocks led Hong Kong and mainland Chinese indexes lower. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7%. Japan's Nikkei was 0.7% lower.

Despite concerns in recent days over Turkey's economy, the lira traded higher for the second straight day Wednesday, rising 5.5% in early European trading. On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would boycott U.S. electronics in retaliation against U.S. sanctions as he remained defiant amid the economic turmoil.

Turkey's currency crisis has led more broadly to fears of contagion in other emerging markets, especially as a strengthening dollar makes paying or refinancing dollar-denominated debt more expensive. Turkey has more foreign-currency debt as a share of gross domestic product than many of its peers.

Governments, financial firms and other companies in emerging markets have $2.7 trillion in U.S. dollar-denominated debt that comes due between now and the end of 2025, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The WSJ Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. currency against a group of 16 others, edged down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys also edged lower to 2.891% from 2.893% Tuesday.

In commodities, the global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.6% to $72.05 a barrel, and gold fell 0.6% to $1,194.10 an ounce.

Write to Ben St. Clair at ben.stclair@wsj.com