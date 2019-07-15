Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Europe closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:41pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks ended higher on Monday as trade-sensitive German equities took heart from surprisingly strong Chinese data after worries about domestic growth led to a shaky start.

Frankfurt-listed shares <.GDAXI> had briefly dipped into the red in early trade after Germany's economy ministry pointed to weakness in the manufacturing and services sectors, suggesting a subdued second quarter for Europe's largest economy.

The DAX index ended 0.52% higher, however, with investors counting on the European Central Bank to signal further easing of monetary policy at a meeting next week given slowing growth.

"The markets rebounded as investors realised this affirms a growing conviction the ECB is getting ready to tee-up looser monetary policy," Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets Pte, wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose about 0.4% in a choppy trading session, with sectors exposed to trade headlines including automakers <.SXAP>, chemicals <.SX4P> and basic resources <.SXPP> companies topping gains.

Buoying risk sentiment was data from China that showed factory output and retail sales topped forecasts in June. Although economic growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years, it was in line with analysts' expectation.

"The June data... is an imminent upturn, markets seem to be growing a bit more confident that the stimulus we've seen from Chinese authorities over the past six to nine months is actually working its way through the system," said Florian Hense, European economist at Berenberg in London.

Regional chipmakers gained after a senior U.S. official said the United States may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to blacklisted Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei in as little as two weeks.

Infineon, ASM and STMicroelectronics rose between 0.6% and 3.7%.

Shares of Belgian-Dutch biotech firm Galapagos jumped 19% to a record high after U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc said it would invest $5.1 billion in the company.

Banking stocks <.SX7P> ended flat, drawing little cheer from U.S. lender Citigroup Inc's better-than-expected results, as Italian banks <.FTIT8300> dragged.

Investors will turn to earnings from heavyweights in Europe, with technology major SAP, semiconductor player ASML and drugmaker Novartis among those due to report second-quarter results this week.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are expected to report 0.8% earnings growth in the second quarter, down sharply from an estimate of 1.8% a week ago, according to data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Falling the most of the STOXX 600 was shares of British software company Micro Focus, which fell 5.7% on news its executive chairman sold 11.6 million pounds of the company's shares.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch InBev dropped after it pulled the planned listing of its Asia Pacific unit in Hong Kong, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, in what would have been the world's biggest initial public offering of 2019.

(Additional reporting by Susan Mathew, Amy Caren Daniel and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Catherine Evans)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.62% 78.44 Delayed Quote.36.79%
ASM INTERNATIONAL 0.57% 59.5 Delayed Quote.63.43%
ASML HOLDING -0.40% 183.86 Delayed Quote.34.59%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.20% 71.64 Delayed Quote.37.86%
DAX 0.52% 12387.34 Delayed Quote.16.71%
GALAPAGOS 18.77% 152.2 Delayed Quote.59.07%
GILEAD SCIENCES 2.73% 68.035 Delayed Quote.5.93%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 2.47% 16.334 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NOVARTIS 0.72% 87.77 Delayed Quote.17.29%
SAP AG 0.30% 121.42 Delayed Quote.39.26%
STMICROELECTRONICS -0.54% 15.75 End-of-day quote.29.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.23% 387.75 Delayed Quote.14.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : DAIRY MARKET REPORT 15th JULY
PU
01:03pRetailers cash in on Amazon's 'free marketing' on Prime Day
RE
12:58pFACEBOOK : Says Libra Cryptocurrency to be Regulated by Swiss Financial Authorities
DJ
12:41pEurope closes higher as upbeat China data boosts German shares
RE
12:40pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : OGUK welcomes duo to board as industry addresses energy transition challenge
PU
12:40pGulftech Acquires ABL S.p.A.  Announces Expansion into Fresh Cut Produce Market
SE
12:37pCitigroup profit beats estimates on gains in consumer lending
RE
12:33pOil prices slip on mixed Chinese economic data, storm impact
RE
12:19pWall Street treads water as Citi results pressure bank shares
RE
12:12pSouth Africa's rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5LOCATION SCIENCES GROUP PLC : LOCATION SCIENCES : appoints Andy Roberts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About