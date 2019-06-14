Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Europe closes in the red as Broadcom warning rocks chip sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:24pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Trade-sensitive technology stocks led losses in European markets on Friday after U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's sales warning and disappointing industrial data out of China came as the clearest signs yet of the damage trade war may do to global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.4%, with Frankfurt's DAX index, which lists Europe's largest chipmaker Infineon, falling 0.6%.

Broadcom, one of the biggest U.S. players in the chip sector, blamed the $2 billion hit to its 2019 sales on trade tensions and the ban on doing business with Huawei Technologies.

The warning battered European peers as concerns about a hit to earnings from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war fed into fears of slowing chip demand.

Infineon, AMS and STMicroelectronics, Siltronic, Dialog Semiconductor fell between 2.5% and 5.5% and pulled the technology sector down 1.8%.

"This is unlikely to be Broadcom specific but a trend to expect in the second half of this year," said Neil Campling at technology analyst at Mirabaud Securities in London.

"The outlook of a rebound for the chip sector, which many hope for, is highly unlikely to materialise."

Earlier, Chinese data showed industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low in May and sent the euro zone bond yields to fresh lows.

However, Friday's losses were not severe enough to erode the gains built this week on hopes that monetary easing in Europe and the United States would offset the concerns over growth that drove a sell-off in May. The STOXX 600 ended the week up about 0.4%, its second consecutive week of gains.

"The flight to safety in bonds isn't all to do with the rate cut expectations. It is about taking the money out and putting it somewhere more defensive. Autos, banks and techs are the lowest so clearly there is a rotational trade," said Mark Taylor, sales trader at Mirabaud.

Mining and auto stocks which typically fall on trade concerns, fell about 0.9% each.

Utilities, among sectors considered as bond-proxies, rose 0.5%, helped by shares of National Grid, which was upgraded by Bernstein and France's Rubis.

Brokerage recommendations also drove moves in shares, with Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum rising 2.9% after Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to "buy" from "neutral".

DKSH Holdings tumbled 10% after Credit Suisse downgraded shares of the Switzerland-based consultancy to "underperform".

(Additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru and Josephine Mason in London; editing by Patrick Graham)

By Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.60% 12096.4 Delayed Quote.15.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.40% 378.81 Delayed Quote.12.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pDEB FISCHER : Fischer, Duckworth Strive to Bring More Transparency to RFS Small Refinery Waiver Process
PU
12:56pU.S. Consumers Boost Spending Despite Trade Tensions -- Update
DJ
12:52pCorrection to Consumer Sentiment Falls
DJ
12:39pFARM AND RANCH FINANCIAL ANALYSIS : Boots on the Ground from K-State Research and Extension
PU
12:35pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Executive Board convenes annual session 2019
PU
12:27pCanada Housing Market Begins to Shake Off Slump
DJ
12:24pEurope closes in the red as Broadcom warning rocks chip sector
RE
12:15pRecord Low Consumer Inflation Expectations Bolster U.S. Bonds
DJ
12:09pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Report on Financial Education for Students
PU
12:06pNo hope of avoiding tariffs in 'no deal' Brexit - EU's Malmstrom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Santander and Telefónica develop together the first 5G use cases of the banking sect..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About