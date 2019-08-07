Europe's Banks Warn About Prospects

By Patricia Kowsmann and Giovanni Legorano

For Europe's lenders, the hits keep on coming.

Banks in Germany, Italy and Holland, warned Wednesday that making money and improving their operations are becoming more challenging as already-low interest rates look set to tick lower.

Shares of Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA and ABN Amro Bank NV fell sharply as they struck a gloomy tone about their outlook in reporting second-quarter earnings.

A low-rate environment that has lasted longer than many expected has already taken a toll on the profitability of banks in the region. They are also grappling with a slowing economy, the impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China and the possibility that the U.K. drops out of the European Union with no trade deal.

"Banks will have to find ways to make money in a more challenging environment," said Vincenzo Longo, a Milan-based strategist at IG Group. He also said that banks clearly had further to go in restructuring and that they would likely take a hit from the slowdown in manufacturing, particularly in Germany.

Tumbling U.S. yields also took a toll on U.S. banks shares. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index was down 3.1% Wednesday, bringing its drop in the past week to nearly 9.5% in another sign of unease about the health of the U.S. economy.

Even though large lenders have generally reported steady consumer activity, some analysts are wary that the latest tariffs will hit consumers and hurt banks moving forward. JPMorgan Chase was down 3.26% Wednesday morning, Bank of America fell 3.37% and Citigroup, Inc. slumped 2.91%.

Still, the bank index is up 7.5% this year, while the European banking sector has struggled for years, first because of the continent's sovereign debt crisis which led to an increase in souring loans on their books. More recently, ultralow interest rates imposed to help boost the continent's economies made their bread-and-butter business of earning money through loans less profitable.

By contrast, U.S. banks were quick to rid their books of toxic loans and have generally faced a more benign environment in the U.S., where the economy is stronger and interest rates higher.

European lenders have gone through restructurings to remain afloat, often after receiving government bailouts. But those haven't been enough to make them healthy. The European Central Bank, which supervises euro zone's largest banks, has particularly complained that they have been slow in cutting costs and tackling the piles of nonperforming loans on their books.

Italian banks were among those that suffered most. Years of lax lending standards had them stuffed with poor-quality loans that turned bad when an economic slump sent bankruptcies soaring.

On Wednesday, UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, cut its revenue target for the year, blaming the low-interest-rate environment.

It also posted lower results on most revenue lines. Adding to lower revenue, the bank increased its provisions for losses on loans in the second quarter by 41% from a year earlier to EUR707 million. The bank's shares were down 5.6% toward the end of the trading session.

Frankfurt-based Commerzbank AG, which failed to reach agreement on a merger with bigger rival Deutsche Bank AG earlier this year, said Wednesday that it still expects a slight year-on-year increase in profit this year. But it added that "this target has become significantly more ambitious, given the earnings development in the first half of the year, the noticeable worsening of the macroeconomic situation and the increasingly uncertain geopolitical situation."

Commerzbank's net profit fell slightly to EUR271 million from EUR272 million as it more than doubled its loan-loss provisions. Shares of Commerzbank were trading down 5.7%.

Dutch lender ABN AMRO also warned Wednesday of a gloomier outlook triggered by low interest rates, which the ECB signalled would fall further if the euro zone economy doesn't pick up soon.

"As client rates are close to zero, it will be increasingly difficult to offset the decline, and over time margin pressure will increase further, " ABN AMRO Chief Executive Kees van Dijkhuizen said.

Several European banks are already charging corporate clients for deposits at the bank, but have resisted doing so for retail customers.

Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said last week in releasing the company's earnings that it was considering charging for deposits of some wealthy clients.

"In Switzerland, we are considering measures on deposits to mitigate pressures from the negative interest rates," he said. "They will be targeted and they will be toward people who hold very large cash balances."

ING Groep's chief executive Ralph Hamers said last week that the Dutch digital bank was looking at a variety of options to offset low rates, including raising servicing fees.

Low lending margins aren't the only reason low rates hurt banks. Moody's Investors Services estimates eurozone banks have spent over EUR7 billion to hold around EUR1.8 trillion of excess liquidity at the ECB at the end of 2018 because of a current negative interest rate of 0.40% the ECB charges. German and French banks are particularly hit by the negative rates.

The ECB is considering easing the pain by implementing what is called a tiering system that would expose bank deposits only over a certain threshold to charges.

ING's Mr. Hamers said tiering would be helpful but not enough. He also questioned how effective lower rates and further monetary easing would be, adding that geopolitical uncertainties, Brexit and trade negotiations were behind the subdued economic growth in Europe, rather than a lack of liquidity.

"I don't see any credit demand in Europe unanswered, so there is no need for further liquidity to be injected in the market," Mr. Hamers said. "Even further, I actually see that the low-rate environment is making consumers so uncertain about their financial future that they are starting to save more rather than less."

--Amrith Ramkumar contributed to this article.