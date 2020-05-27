Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Europe's Moment': EU lays out costly rescue for squabbling bloc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: News conference after a video conferenced EU summit with European heads of state, in Brussels

By Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski

The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to end months of squabbling over how to fund a recovery that exposed faultlines across the 27-nation bloc.

The blueprint, if ratified by all, would stand as a milestone in a half-century of European integration, marking a step towards mutualised debt as a major funding tool for the first time and paving the way for greater EU powers of taxation.

It also seeks to spread the burden of recovery efforts as the European Central Bank appears to be reaching the limits of what it can do to ensure the union's financial stability.

The European Commission's proposal drew positive reactions from Paris, Berlin, Rome and Madrid, as well as the European Parliament. The chairman of EU leaders said they should aim to finalise an agreement before the summer break.

Under the proposal, the Commission would borrow from the market and then disburse two-thirds of the funds in grants and the rest in loans to cushion the unprecedented slump expected this year due to lockdowns.

Much of the money would go to Italy and Spain, the EU nations worst affected by the pandemic.

"We either all go it alone, leaving countries, regions and people behind and accepting a union of haves and have-nots, or we walk that road together," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders agree that, if they fail to rescue economies now in freefall, they risk something worse than their debt crisis of a decade ago, which threatened to pull the eurozone apart.

"A STARTING POINT"

But fiscally conservative northern countries have resisted pressure from a "Club Med" group to take on mutual debt to protect the EU's single market of 450 million people from being splintered by divergent economic growth and wealth levels.

Austria, one of the "frugal four" that have argued against grants, described the plan as a starting point for negotiations.

"There are countries that must pay, like the Netherlands, the Swedes, the Danes and us. We therefore, out of responsibility to our taxpayers, say clearly that we are in favour of loans," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Others say grants are needed because Italy, Spain, Greece, France and Portugal already have high debt and rely heavily on tourism, which has been mauled by the crisis.

The euro rose as von der Leyen detailed the plan -- "Europe's Moment: Repair and Prepare for the Next Generation".

The plan aims to fulfil the Commission's pledge to slash EU carbon emissions to "net zero" in 2050, beef up EU health and defence capability, and prop up firms facing solvency problems.

The recovery fund comes in addition to the EU's long-term budget for 2021-27, which the Commission proposed to set at 1.1 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion), and needs unanimous backing of all EU states and the European Parliament.

The 500 billion euros in grants reflects the wishes of the two biggest EU economies, France and Germany, which came up with a grants-only proposal last week, providing political space for von der Leyen's plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who drove the grants push, hopes it will defang populist and nationalist politicians who he says could tear the EU apart and sink the euro.

Despite their fights on how to respond to the crisis, EU countries have already agreed on 500 billion euros of immediate rescue aid and the plan worth 1.85 trillion euros unveiled on Wednesday would come on top of that.

The Commission plans to repay the borrowing with new taxes on sectors such as plastics, digital trade and large corporates.

(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Robin Emmott, Kate Abnett, Francesco Guarascio, Writing by John Chalmers, Editing by Nick Tattersall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pDisney plans to reopen Walt Disney World starting on July 11
RE
01:49pSOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS CAN STILL BE SAVED WITH FUNDING : administrators
RE
01:36pFord to gradually resume operations, production at Mexican plants
RE
01:28pWhere do Trump and Biden stand on tech policy issues?
RE
01:28pTrump threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label
RE
01:25pWHO creates foundation to boost funding in coronavirus fight
RE
01:18p'EUROPE'S MOMENT' : EU lays out costly rescue for squabbling bloc
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron sees up to 15% reduction in positions - memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan
4CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : Hedge funds target France as short-selling bans lifted

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group