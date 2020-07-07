Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Europe stalls after China's bull charge rumbles on

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Security guard wearing a face mask stands near the Bund Financial Bull statue and a display showing an image of a medical worker on The Bund in Shanghai

By Marc Jones

A five-day charge by world stocks fizzled on Tuesday as caution about renewed coronavirus lockdowns took hold again, though it was not enough to completely douse China's July hot streak.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were down around 1% in early trading as the bumpier conditions shifted investors back to the dollar <=USD> and the region's government bonds.

Tokyo <.N225>, Hong Kong and Seoul <.KS11> had all lost ground in Asian trading, while Shanghai's high-flying blue-chip index was sputtering by the close after adding to the 15% gains it has made over the last week.

"Just when many parts of the world looked to have got to grips with the coronavirus pandemic, many jurisdictions re-imposed lockdowns to contain a surge in new cases," said chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management Luca Paolini.

He said corporate earnings prospects were clearly a concern. The consensus is that profits globally will decline by about 20% percent this year following the deepest recession in more than a century, although Pictet is predicting a 30% to 40% slump.

"But that does not mean equity and corporate bond markets are due a sharp fall," Paolini said, predicting the U.S. Federal Reserve will inject another $1.3 trillion of stimulus this year and the ECB will add an extra 1.1 trillion euros.

Analysts said signals from the Chinese government through a state-sponsored journal on the importance of "fostering a healthy bull market" published on Monday had helped the buying recent binge in Chinese shares.

The current China rally has echoes of the past, especially during 2007 and in the buying spree that followed the crash in 2015 that was largely driven by Chinese retail investors.

"Shades of John F. Kennedy's 'Ask not what your country can do for you' inauguration speech here and as close as you might get to a Chinese government 'put' as anything the Fed has done to date vis-à-vis the U.S. stock (and credit) markets," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB, in a research note.

A sharp rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, also helped to whet investors' risk appetite.

DEMAND DESTRUCTION

New coronavirus cases surged in several states, however, forcing some restaurants and bars to close again in a setback to the budding recovery that helped check gains in risk assets.

Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia's second biggest city Melbourne on Tuesday too, confining its residents to all but essential travel for another six weeks.

In the currency market, the Chinese yuan edged to its highest levels in nearly four months. The renminbi rose 0.1% to 7.0115 per dollar <CNY=CFXS> though it was small scale compared to Monday's near 1% jump.

"The yuan is supported by the risk-on mood in the Chinese share market despite lingering uncertainties over the U.S.-China relations and an anticipated slow pace of recovery," said Ei Kaku, senior strategist at Nomura Securities.

Other major currencies were struggling as the dollar regained traction. The yen was flat at 107.41 to the dollar, the euro slipped back under $1.13 and all the way to $1.1275, while the Aussie dollar dropped 0.5% after headlines of Melbourne's lockdown measures broke. <AUD=D4>.

Gold dipped slightly in metals, but was still a near an eight-year peak at $1776 per ounce. Copper was a touch weaker in London trading too, having hit a fresh five-month high as part of the China charge in Asia.

Oil prices were also struggling in line with most commodity markets. Brent crude lost nearly 1% to $42.69 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $40.24.

With 16 U.S. states reporting record increases in new COVID-19 case in the first five days of July, according to a Reuters tally, there is renewed concern about demand for fuel in the world's biggest oil-consuming country.

Florida is reintroducing some limits on economic reopenings to grapple with rising cases. California and Texas, two of the most populous and economically crucial U.S. states, are also reporting high infection rates.

"The potential for demand destruction as lockdown reinstatement looks more likely are combining with concerns about OPEC+ discipline to weigh on oil prices," said CMC Markets's Chief Market Strategist Michael McCarthy in Sydney in an email.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.26% 74.653 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.62% 0.69264 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.22% 134.446 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.12% 79.408 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 121.425 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.8755 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.97% 42.64 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.09% 70.299 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.48% 890 End-of-day quote.-38.83%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 2.58% 493 End-of-day quote.-12.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.02505 Delayed Quote.1.53%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.11% 7.0245 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.36% 107.77 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
WTI -1.35% 40.085 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aIneos considers French factory for first vehicle, puts UK on hold
RE
05:36aGerman industrial output rebounds, firms see brighter outlook
RE
05:33aGrindr, dating app valued at $620 million, cleared for small-business loan
RE
05:33aSoftBank-backed startups among those approved for U.S. paycheck loan program
RE
05:33aHighlights from U.S. government data on pandemic aid
RE
05:33aItalian Retail Sales Rebounded in May as Shops Reopened
DJ
05:32aEuro zone set for deeper recession, less steep rebound - Commission
RE
05:27aKenya central bank to hold its rate-setting meeting on July 29
RE
05:25aCOMPANIES SEEN SLASHING CAPEX 12% THIS YEAR, DEEPER THAN IN 2009 : data
RE
05:23aS.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
4GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Thailand's Gulf Energy buys 50% stake in German wind farm ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group