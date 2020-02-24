Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Europe suffers worst day since 2016 as virus spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

Europe's share markets suffered their biggest slump since mid- 2016 on Monday, as a jump in coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea, Japan and Iran sent investors scrambling to the security of gold and government bonds.

Milan's stock market plunged over 4.5% after a spike in cases of the virus left parts of Italy's industrial north in virtual lockdown.

Frankfurt and Paris both fell more than 3.5% and London's FTSE dropped 3.3%, wiping at least $400 billion off the region's market value in a few hours.

The flight to safety was just as resounding. Gold surged 2.5% to a seven-year high of $1,680 an ounce, taking its gains for the year past 10%.

Bonds rallied, too. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below 1.4% for the first time since July 2016. The 30-year Treasury touched a record low at just under 1.85% and German yields dropped to -0.475%, their lowest in more than four months.

"Everybody sees that this could be another leg down for the economy, and we were already in quite a fragile state to begin with," said Rabobank's head of macro strategy, Elwin de Groot. "It could be another step towards a recession in more countries."

In Asia, South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> slumped 3.9% after the government declared a high alert. The number of cases rose to 763 and deaths to seven.

Japanese markets were closed, but Australia's benchmark index slid 2.25% and New Zealand fell about 1.8%. <.NZ50>. China's blue-chip CSI300 <.CSI300> closed down 0.4%, taking MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> to its lowest since early February.

The virus has now killed 2,592 people in China, which has reported 77,150 cases, and spread to some 28 other countries and territories, with a death toll outside of China around two dozen, according to a Reuters tally

Iran, which announced its first infections last week, said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the cases in the holy city of Qom. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

"There is lots of bad news on the coronavirus front with the total number of new cases still rising," AMP chief economist Shane Oliver wrote in a note. "Of course, there is much uncertainty about the case data. New cases outside China still look to be trending up."

FUTURES GLOOM

Among U.S. stock futures, E-minis for the S&P 500 fell 2.3%. CBOE's VIX volatility index, the so-called fear gauge, reached its highest since August.

U.S. fed fund futures <0#FF:> signalled more rate cuts later this year and a near 20% chance of a cut next month.

FX markets reacted by pushing up the safe-haven Japanese yen to 111.34 yen per dollar. But against the rest of the world, the dollar was again showing its strength.

The euro was squeezed towards $1.08 and the Australian dollar, often traded as a proxy for China risk, fell to an 11-year low of $0.6585 <AUD=D3>.

Korea's won was down 1% at 1,219.06 after falling to its weakest since August 2019. Emerging-market currencies from Mexico's peso and Turkey's lira to Poland's zloty and Russia's rouble were all in the red.

In commodity markets, Brent crude fell 3.5%, or $2.1, to $56.35 a barrel. U.S. crude dropped 3%, or $1.64, to $51.74 a barrel. Among the main industrial metals, copper fell 1.4% and zinc was down 2.5%.

"Oil prices will remain vulnerable here as energy traders were not pricing in the coronavirus becoming a pandemic," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"While some parts of China are seeing improving statistics... markets will remain on edge until we start seeing the situation improve in Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan."

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.26% 0.87813 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.84% 73.024 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.33% 1.04118 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.02% 0.64629 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.66139 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.24% 1.95543 Delayed Quote.3.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.66% 27938.88 Delayed Quote.1.59%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.15% 1.64334 Delayed Quote.2.43%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -3.60% 2084.85 Real-time Quote.-1.65%
LME COPPER CASH -0.27% 5730 End-of-day quote.-7.06%
LME ZINC CASH -1.25% 2100 End-of-day quote.-8.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.95% 55.25 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
NASDAQ 100 -4.20% 9051.954642 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.49% 9187.349376 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NY-CBOE S&P 100 VOLATILITY -0.67% 10.32 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -3.63% 3217.29 Delayed Quote.3.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.95% 65.3091 Delayed Quote.3.80%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.16% 6.11648 Delayed Quote.2.54%
WTI -2.96% 50.54 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:31pWith Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target -- Update
DJ
01:28pNATIONAL GRID : Issues Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report
PU
01:21pCanceled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension
RE
01:21pBank of America veteran deal-maker Boueiz resigns after 21 years
RE
01:17pWITH CURRENT TOOLS, FED UNLIKELY TO SUSTAINABLY HIT INFLATION TARGET : Fed Paper
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08pEurope suffers worst day since 2016 as virus spreads
RE
01:03pCoronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
12:48pEU-UK trade talks could start next week - diplomat
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group