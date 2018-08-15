European Acrylic Elastomers Market by Type, Derivative Type, End-User, Geography and Competitive Landscape - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Acrylic Elastomers Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth,
Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Europe acrylic elastomers market is growing with a healthy CAGR in the
forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of
calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on type into two
notable segments as ethylene acrylic elastomers and acrylic co-monomer
elastomers/polyacrylic (ACM). In 2018, ethylene acrylic elastomers
market will dominate the market with the highest market share.
The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on derivative
type into four notable segments; ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl
acrylate and ethyhexyl acrylate. In 2018, ethyl acrylate market will
dominate the market will grow the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast
period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on end-user into
four notable segments; automotive, construction, industrial machinery,
paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, textiles and others.
In 2018, automotive segment is expected to dominate the acrylic
Elastomers market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Market Overview
Drivers
-
Increased Use of Acrylic Elastomers in Automobile Industry
-
Advanced Properties of Acrylic Elastomers as Compared to Conventional
Elastomers
-
Increasing Applications of Acrylic Elastomers in Various Industries
Restraints
-
Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials
-
Regulatory Issues
Opportunities
-
Huge Investment in Automotive Industry
-
Commercialization of Bio-Based Acrylic Acid
-
Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies
Challenges
-
Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Type
7. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Derivative Type
8. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by End-User
9. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Geography
10. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, Company Landscape
11. Company Profiles
-
DowDuPont
-
Zeon Corporation
-
NOK Corporation
-
BASF SE
-
Trelleborg AB
-
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
-
Der-Gom SRL
-
Changzhou Haiba Ltd.
-
Chengdu Dowhon Industrial Co. Ltd.
-
Seal & Design Inc.
-
Paromak
