European Acrylic Elastomers Market by Type, Derivative Type, End-User, Geography and Competitive Landscape - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Europe acrylic elastomers market is growing with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on type into two notable segments as ethylene acrylic elastomers and acrylic co-monomer elastomers/polyacrylic (ACM). In 2018, ethylene acrylic elastomers market will dominate the market with the highest market share.

The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on derivative type into four notable segments; ethyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, methyl acrylate and ethyhexyl acrylate. In 2018, ethyl acrylate market will dominate the market will grow the highest CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe acrylic elastomers market is segmented based on end-user into four notable segments; automotive, construction, industrial machinery, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, textiles and others.

In 2018, automotive segment is expected to dominate the acrylic Elastomers market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Overview

Drivers

Increased Use of Acrylic Elastomers in Automobile Industry

Advanced Properties of Acrylic Elastomers as Compared to Conventional Elastomers

Increasing Applications of Acrylic Elastomers in Various Industries

Restraints

Fluctuating Price of Raw Materials

Regulatory Issues

Opportunities

Huge Investment in Automotive Industry

Commercialization of Bio-Based Acrylic Acid

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

Challenges

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Type

7. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Derivative Type

8. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by End-User

9. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, by Geography

10. Europe Acrylic Elastomers Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

