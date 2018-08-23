Log in
European Activewear Market Outlook to 2024: CAGR is Projected to Grow at 6.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

The "Europe Active Wear Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Activewear Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Activewear has become a trend among fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious crowd. The European activewear market is witnessing exponential growth, and it is due to growing sports events in the region. Sports events lead to increased participation and also add to the demand for fashion outer t-shirts and other activewear apparels.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into Ready to Wear, Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts, Rash Guard, Wet Suit, & Swim Wear, Shoes and Fashion Brand.
  • Based on the Fabric Type, the market is segmented into Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton and Others Fabrics.
  • Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Activewear Market

Chapter 4. Europe Activewear Market by Fabric

Chapter 5. Europe Activewear Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

  • Adidas AG
  • Columbia Sportswear Company
  • Asics Corporation
  • Nike Inc.
  • Gap Inc.
  • Puma SE
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
  • North Face Inc.
  • PVH Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fgpm6j/european?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
