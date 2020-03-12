European Central Bank Expands Stimulus Measures -- 5th Update

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde disappointed investors Thursday by unveiling an underwhelming stimulus package and signaling that she expects governments to take on much of the burden for supporting the region's stumbling economy.

The ECB said it would issue cheap loans to banks and buy more eurozone debt in an effort to mitigate the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. But the bank didn't cut its key interest rate, a move widely expected by investors after major central banks including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England announced large rate cuts in recent days.

At a news conference, Ms. Lagarde suggested the ECB wouldn't act to support southern European government bonds if they came under pressure.

"We are not here to close spreads, there are other tools and other actors to deal with these issues," Ms Lagarde said.

Instead she urged governments to act to support growth.

"An ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance is now needed in view of the weakened outlook and to safeguard against the further materialization of downside risks," she said.

Ms. Lagarde's remarks ricocheted through already volatile financial markets. European stock indexes fell, the euro tumbled against the dollar and Italian 10-year government bond yields jumped to the highest level in months.

Her comments signal that Ms. Lagarde might be less willing to take bold action to tackle crises than her predecessor, Mario Draghi, who was regarded as the savior of the currency union during its 2009-2013 debt crisis. Analysts compared Ms. Lagarde's words unfavorably to those of the Italian, who promised to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro and followed up with a plan to buy eurozone bonds in potentially unlimited quantities.

"This is backfiring big time. The opposite of 'whatever it takes,'" said Frederik Ducrozet, an economist with Pictet Wealth Management in Switzerland.

The ECB is seeking to support a eurozone economy that is likely headed for recession, dragged down by business bottlenecks, softening consumer demand and the lockdown of the region's third-biggest economy, Italy.

The eurozone economy is likely to shrink 1.2% in 2020, as workers stay home and households cut back on travel, entertainment and large purchases, according to research firm Capital Economics.

However, the ECB said it doesn't see "material signs of strains in money markets or liquidity shortages in the banking system."

The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have both cut their key interest rates by 0.5 percentage point in the past 10 days, but the ECB's main rate was already set at minus 0.5%.

EU leaders agreed Tuesday to create a EUR25 billion ($28 billion) fund to tackle the economic fallout from the pandemic. But that sum is small relative to the $16 trillion EU economy. The EU is also expected next week to agree to Italy and other governments temporarily breaching the bloc's budget deficit rules to help tackle the crisis.

Thursday's decision comes amid a deep split in the ECB, which Ms. Lagarde could struggle to bridge. Many ECB officials are worried about the adverse side effects of a long period of easy money and the pressure negative rates have on banks.

Government bond yields in Italy and Portugal have jumped in recent days, albeit from a low base. The euro has jumped more than 5% against the dollar over the past three weeks, hurting the region's large exporters.

A gauge of investors' long-term expectations for eurozone inflation slid below 1% for the first time ever Monday. Declines in that gauge have prompted aggressive ECB action in the past.

While the ECB can't return furloughed staff to work or encourage consumers to go to restaurants, it can help to restore investor confidence, and to lower borrowing costs for governments, households and businesses.

