European Central Bank Expands Stimulus Measures -- 6th Update

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde unveiled a modest stimulus package to shield the region's economy from the fast-spreading coronavirus, but the action raised concerns the central bank may be unwilling or unable to move forcefully against a shock that has ricocheted through Europe.

At a news conference, Ms. Lagarde emphasized the limits of what the ECB can do to mitigate the economic damage of the virus, remarks that suggested she might be less willing to use the sort of extraordinary measures that her predecessor, Mario Draghi, rolled out.

Analysts immediately compared her performance unfavorably to those of Mr. Draghi, whose promise to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro ended the region's debt crisis during his tenure.

The ECB said it would roll out cheap loans for banks, at an interest rate as low as minus 0.75%, and step up bond purchases under its EUR2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program.

But the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at minus 0.5%. Investors had widely expected the ECB to cut rates by at least 0.1 percentage point, after major central banks including the Federal Reserve and Bank of England announced aggressive rate cuts in recent days.

"The overall scale of the package, given that the economy is likely heading for recession, is modest," said Nick Kounis, an analyst with Dutch bank ABN Amro.

Instead, Ms. Lagarde called repeatedly on the region's governments to take on more of the burden of supporting growth. She noted that, so far, additional fiscal measures at a eurozone level amounted to just 0.25% of gross domestic product, a sum she suggested was inadequate.

Crucially, she suggested that the ECB wouldn't step in to support Southern European governments if they came under pressure from investors.

"We are not here to close spreads. There are other tools and other actors to deal with these issues," Ms. Lagarde said.

European stock indexes fell, the euro tumbled against the dollar and yields of Italian 10-year government bonds jumped to the highest level in months.

"How can she say such a thing? The ECB should never say this," tweeted Guntram Wolff, a German economist who is the director of Brussels think tank Bruegel. "We have just massively increased the risks of a euro-area crisis resulting from the Covid19 shock. OMG."

In a subsequent TV interview, Ms. Lagarde sought to amend her remarks, arguing that the ECB would seek to avoid the fragmentation of the eurozone and that its tools were available to Italy.

But the mixed messages underscored to investors the limitations of an ECB steered by Ms. Lagarde, an attorney and former French finance minister who is the only ECB president bringing no central-bank experience. Investors grew to count on wave after wave of monetary stimulus from Frankfurt during Mr. Draghi's eight-year term, which ended in October.

"The bigger concern is that it shows how unfamiliar she still is with language, which especially in such stressful times is not helpful," said Oliver Rakau, an economist with Oxford Economics.

The ECB is seeking to support a eurozone economy that is likely headed for recession, dragged down by business bottlenecks, softening consumer demand and the lockdown of the region's third-biggest economy, Italy.

The eurozone economy is likely to shrink 1.2% in 2020, as workers stay home and households cut back on travel, entertainment and large purchases, according to research firm Capital Economics.

At emergency meetings in recent days, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both cut their key interest rates by 0.5 percentage point. But the ECB's key rate was already below zero. Ms. Lagarde suggested the bank might cut rates further if the economic outlook worsened, but analysts were unconvinced.

Thursday's decision comes amid a deep split in the ECB, which Ms. Lagarde could struggle to bridge. Many ECB officials are worried about the adverse side effects of a long period of easy money and the pressure negative rates place on banks.

In a parallel move Thursday aimed at supporting the region's banks, the ECB's supervisory division said lenders would be allowed to tap certain capital and liquidity buffers they were forced to build over the past years. It also signaled some flexibility toward treatment of the bad-loan portfolios that European banks have in their balance sheets.

But banks said that move won't be enough. They want regulators to allow them to not write down loans to companies and households that are unable to pay because they have been hit by the virus outbreak.

As business activity in Italy grinds to a halt, the Italian Banking Association has warned that bank customers, particularly small firms, will face a liquidity crunch resulting from little or no revenue and cost and debt payment obligations.

Some analysts worry that under Ms. Lagarde, the ECB might revert to a slower, more consensual style of policy-making that responds to slowly to crises.

"It seems Ms. Lagarde may have put unity [within the ECB's rate-setting committee] ahead of what many might perceive as more relevant or urgent decisions," said Mr. Rakau.

