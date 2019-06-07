European Commission : CALENDRIER du 10 juin au 16 juin 2019

(Susceptible de modifications en cours de semaine)

Déplacements et visites

Lundi 10 juin 2019

Lundi de Pentecôte - jour férié de la Commission

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Jānis Bordāns, Minister for Justice of Latvia.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Bucharest, Romania: attends the High Level Conference on Transboundary Animal Diseases; meets Ms Viorica Dăncilă, the Prime Minister of Romania; and meets Mr Petre Daea, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Tokyo, Japon : prononce un discours « Resilience and Renewal : the Economic and Political Outlook for the EU », suivi d'une session de Questions/Réponses, au KKC (Institut Japonais des Affaires Sociales et Economiques).

Ms Vĕra Jourová in Prague, Czech Republic: speaks at the Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence.

Ms Mariya Gabriel in Sofia, Bulgaria: meets with Mr Yuri Sterk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria; meets with Ms Denitsa Satcheva, Deputy Minister for Education and Science of Bulgaria; meets with Mr Ivan Yosifov and Mr Igor Chavdarov, representatives of Naykoms telemedicine firm; and speaks at the 11th edition of the Youth Business Forum 'Rising Stars' 2019 awards ceremony.

Mardi 11 juin 2019

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Ms Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

President Jean-Claude Juncker holds a joint press point with Mr Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

Mr Valdis Dombrovskis in Riga, Latvia: meets Mr Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a keynote speech at the Arctic Conference, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, in Brussels.

Ms Cecilia Malmström receives Mr Lee Jae-kap, Minister for Employment and Labour of Korea.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: gives an opening speech at the 'Sustainable and Responsible Investment Forum'; and gives a closing speech at the AELEC Annual Congress.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Marrakech, Morocco (until 12/06): delivers a speech at an event celebrating the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing.

Mr Phil Hogan receives Mr Denis Ducarme, Minister of the Middle Class, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Self-employed, Agriculture, Social Integration and Urban Policy of Belgium.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Stockholm, Sweden: participates in the International Association of Public Transport Union (UITP) Summit plenary session.

Ms Margrethe Vestager receives Mr Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at Peterson institute.

Mr Carlos Moedas meets with members of the Permanent Delegation of Portugal to NATO at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels.

Mr Julian King receives Ms Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland.

Mercredi 12 juin 2019

College Meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives Mr Klaus-Heiner Lehne, President of the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

President Jean-Claude Juncker receives, together with the College of Commissioners, the Members of the European Court of Auditors (ECA), for a working lunch.

President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a keynote speech at the EPP Group Study Days, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Mr Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: meets the Board of directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB); and meets with Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Lomé, Togo (until 13/06): meets Ms Victoire Dogbe, Minister for Grassroot Development, Handicraft and Youth of Togo; Mr Robert Dussey, Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Diaspora of Togo; Sani Yaya, Minister for Finance of Togo; Kodjo Adedze, Minister for Trade of Togo; Ayawovi Demba Tignokpa, Minister for Planning, Development and Cooperation of Togo; Sandra Johnson, Assistant Minister and President's Advisor for Business Climate and Simféitchéou Pré, Head of Prime Minister's Cabinet at a working dinner.

Mr Günther H. Oettinger in Berlin, Germany: delivers a speech at the German-American conference 'Strengthening Transatlantic Resilience in Turbulent Times' organised by the Atlantik-Brücke e.V.

Ms Cecilia Malmström meets the Ambassadors of the Pacific Small Islands States (PSIDS) to discuss the Alliance for Torture Free Trade, in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Marrakech, Morocco: delivers a speech and participates in a High-Level Panel at the Conference: 'MedFish4Ever Initiatives: Advances and renewed commitments'.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Vilnius, Lithuania: meets representatives of the Association of Lithuanian Professional Unions; and meets the members of the Committee of European Affairs in the Parliament of Lithuania.

Ms Marianne Thyssen in Luxembourg, Luxembourg: attends the EU-Western Balkans Ministerial meeting on employment and social affairs.

Mr Christos Stylianides visits the Emergency Response Coordination Centre together with Mr Thomas Stelzer, Deputy State Governor of the State of Upper Austria.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Gdansk, Poland: delivers as speech in the opening session of the 10th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Baltic Sea Region.

Mr Tibor Navracsics meets the Brussels cluster of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), in Brussels.

Ms Corina Creţu receives Mr Thomas Stelzer, Deputy State Governor of the State Upper Austria.

Mr Julian King in London, UK: attends the dinner of the Sixth Annual Chatham House London Conference.

Jeudi 13 juin 2019

Eurogroup

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a meeting of the EPP Group Presidency, in San Sebastian, Spain.

President Jean-Claude Juncker participates in a working lunch hosted by the EPP Group, in San Sebastian, Spain.

Mr Frans Timmermans in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: meets the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank) to discuss the future of Europe.

Ms Federica Mogherini attends the EU-Armenia Partnership Council, in Brussels.

Mr Andrus Ansip delivers an opening keynote speech at 'Can we regulate for innovation and can we innovate in regulation?' event co-organised with the European Justice Forum (EJF), the Association of British Healthcare Industries (ABHI) and MedTech Europe, in Brussels.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Moscow, Russia: meets Mr Alexander Novak, Minister for Energy of the Russian Federation.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Lomé, Togo: meets Mr Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo; participates at the Togo-EU Economic Forumopening ceremony;and participates in the launch of the EUROCHAM-Togo.

Mr Jyrki Katainen in Accra, Ghana: meets Mr Bawumia, Vice-President of Ghana and the Economic Management Team; and delivers a keynote speech at the Lecture on EU Africa Alliance.

Mr Johannes Hahn in Baku, Azerbaijan: on official visit.

Ms Cecilia Malmström participates in a breakfast discussion: 'Past, present, and future EU trade policy: a conversation with Commissioner Malmström ', in Brussels.

Mr Neven Mimica in Bucharest, Romania: participates in the final session of the EU-Africa Digital Economy Task Force.

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Madrid, Spain: receives the FIAB'S prize for public initiative at the 'VII Madrid Food & Drink Summit 2019'.

Mr Vytenis Andriukaitis in Stockholm, Sweden: meets Ms Jennie Nilsson, Minister for Rural Affairs of Sweden; and participates in the EAT Stockholm Food Forum 2019.

M. Pierre Moscovici à Paris, France : participe à l'inauguration de l'Agence Bancaire Européenne.

Mr Phil Hogan addresses the European Farmers (Copa) and European Agri-Cooperatives (Cogeca) presidia, in Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia (until 14/06): speaks at the Mobility Conference: 'Challenges of the Future: smart infrastructure, smart cities'.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in San Sebastian, Spain: participates in the European People's Party (EPP) Group Study Days.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Zamudio, Spain: visits a biotechnology start-up incubator.

Ms Vĕra Jourová speaks at the Conference One year of GDPR application: taking stock in the EU and beyond, in Brussels.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Linz, Austria: holds a Citizens Dialogue with Mr Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra, and students of the Anton Bruckner University.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania : participates in the official opening of the Informal meeting of EU Ministers responsible for Urban matters.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Bornholm, Denmark: participates in the series of on-stage debates, conversations and citizens' dialogues at the 'Folkemødet' meeting.

Mr Carlos Moedas in London, United Kingdom: participates in the 14th edition of Founders Forum, an event gathering the world's leading digital and technology entrepreneurs; and visits the University College London.

Mr Julian King in London, UK: delivers a speech at the Sixth Annual Chatham House London Conference.

Ms Mariya Gabriel at the Digital Assembly 2019 in Bucharest, Romania: speaks at the conference opening ceremony and delivers the opening remarks at the final session of the EU-Africa Digital Economy Task Force.

Vendredi 14 juin 2019

Economic and Financial Affairs Council

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council,

Ms Federica Mogherini receives Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See.

Mr Maroš Šefčovič in Bratislava, Slovakia: meets the representatives of InoBat.

Mr Jyrki Katainen delivers a closing speech at the Ghana-EU Business Forum-conference.

Mr Jyrki Katainen meets with Mr Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.

Ms Cecilia Malmström in Geneva, Switzerland: meets Ms Michelle Bachelet Jeria, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights;meets Mr Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); and delivers an address at a panel debate: 'A Norm in the Making - Banning the Global Trade in Tools of Torture'.

Mr Neven Mimica receives the European Development Days 2019's Young Leaders.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Karuizawa, Japan (until 16/06): visits the G20 Innovation Exhibition.

Mr Christos Stylianides receives Mr Felipe Muñoz, Advisor to Mr Ivan Duque, President of Colombia, and Manager of the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Mr Christos Stylianides delivers a keynote speech at the Graduation Ceremony of the CERIS-ULB Diplomatic School of Brussels.

Ms Violeta Bulc in Ljubljana, Slovenia: visits the Slovenian companies Pipistrel and C-Astral.

Ms Elżbieta Bieńkowska in Promnice, Poland: participates in the Leaders' Gala of Tychy.

Mr Tibor Navracsics in Budapest, Hungary: participates in a roundtable discussion with young people on the results of the European Parliament elections, the European identity and the initiatives under the Commissioner's portfolio.

Ms Corina Creţu in Bucharest, Romania : attends the informal meeting of EU ministers responsible for Urban Matters; delivers an Opening statement about the 'Bucharest Declaration - towards a common framework for urban development in the European Union; and delivers introductory and concluding remarks at the Roundtable: 'Creating the policy framework for urban development'.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Bornholm, Denmark: participates in the series of on-stage debates, conversations and citizens' dialogues at the 'Folkemødet' meeting.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: delivers a keynote speech at the annual conference of the Association of European Competition Law Judges.

Samedi 15 juin 2019

Mr Miguel Arias Cañete in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan(until 16/06): participates in the G20 Ministerial meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Karuizawa, Japan (until 16/06): participates in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth; and participates in the Environment Session on 'Resource Efficiency and Marine Litter'.

Ms Margrethe Vestager in Copenhagen, Denmark: participates in the 'Dannebrog's jubilee' - Celebration of the Danish flag.

Dimanche 16 juin 2019

Mr Neven Mimica delivers the opening remarks at the opening session of the European Commission's International Colloquium 'Culture for the Future: Creativity, Innovation and Dialogue for Inclusive Development', in Brussels.

Mr Karmenu Vella in Karuizawa, Japan: participates in the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth, including the Environment Session on 'Adaptation and Resilient Infrastructure including Ecosystem-based Approaches'.

Prévisions du mois de juin 2019 :

17/06 Foreign Affairs Council

18/06 Agriculture and Fisheries Council

20-21/06 European Council

25/06 General Affairs Council (Cohesion); Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy)

26/06 Environment Council

28-29/06 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan

