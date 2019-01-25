European Commission : Daily News 25 / 01 / 2019

Jusqu'à un milliard d'euros de financement pour les entreprises espagnoles grâce au Plan Juncker

En Espagne, le Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe, ou Plan Juncker, soutient un accord signé entre la Banque Européenne d'Investissement et la banque publique Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) pour la création d'une plateforme d'investissement visant à soutenir les entreprises de taille moyenne. Cet accord pourrait générer jusqu'à 1,12 milliard d'euros de financement et chaque entreprise pourrait recevoir d'ICO un prêt à hauteur de 8 à 12 millions d'euros. Jyrki Katainen, vice-président en charge de l'emploi, de la croissance, de l'investissement et de la compétitivité, a déclaré: 'Grâce à cette plateforme d'investissement, les entreprises espagnoles de taille moyenne disposeront des fonds nécessaires à leur croissance et à la création d'emplois dans le pays. L'augmentation des investissements destinés à stimuler l'emploi en Espagne et dans toute l'Europe a toujours été au cœur des priorités du Plan d'investissement. Je félicite l'Espagne d'être parmi ses premiers bénéficiaires, avec plus de 46 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires mobilisés.' Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. En décembre 2018, le Plan Juncker a mobilisé plus de 371 milliards d'euros supplémentaires en Europe, avec 856 000 petites et moyennes entreprises bénéficiant d'un meilleur accès au financement. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt - Tél.: +32 229 56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

75 countries launch WTO talks on e-commerce

At the World Economic Forum in Davos today, 75 countries - the European Union and 47 other members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) - decided to start negotiations to put in place global rules on electronic commerce. Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström said: 'It is encouraging to see so many partners joining this important trade initiative. Electronic commerce is a reality in most corners of the world, so we owe it to our citizens and companies to provide a predictable, effective and safe online environment for trade. We look forward to working with all interested WTO members, flexibly and pragmatically, to create a truly comprehensive and ambitious set of rules.' So far, there are no specific rules in the WTO regulating e-commerce. The new rules would aim to enhance opportunities and address challenges of e-commerce in both developed and developing countries. The negotiations should result in a multilateral legal framework that consumers and businesses, especially smaller ones, could rely on to make it easier and safer to buy, sell and do business online. The negotiating process planned to start in March 2019 is open to other WTO members who may want to join. For more information see a full press release. (For more information: Daniel Rosario - Tel.: +32 229 56153; Kinga Malinowska - Tel.: +32 229 56185)

Work-Life Balance: Commission welcomes the provisional agreement

Yesterday, the European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional agreement on the European Commission's proposal for a new Directive on work-life balance for parents and carers. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, Commissioners Marianne Thyssen and Vĕra Jourová welcomed the agreement with the following statement: 'The provisional agreement reached by the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission is good news for families in Europe. The European Pillar of Social Rights is about improving the daily lives of Europeans. The provisional agreement makes this vision very concrete, giving families with working parents and carers a real choice on how to combine their work and family life. This is a huge step towards a more social Europe and shows the true spirit of the Pillar.New work-life balance rules that are fit for purpose in the 21st century will open up opportunities for working women and men to share caring responsibilities, for children and relatives, on an equal basis. The agreement sets a European minimum standard of 10 days of paternity leave for fathers following the birth of their child, to be compensated at the level of sick pay. It strengthens the existing right to 4 months of parental leave, by making 2 months non-transferable between parents and introducing compensation for these 2 months at a level to be determined by the Member States. We also agreed on European provisions for carer's leave by attributing 5 days per worker per year, as a new European entitlement for workers. Last but not least, the new rules strengthen the right for all parents and carers to request flexible working arrangements. But this is not only about strengthening the rights of individuals. The new rules are a model for how to align social and economic priorities. Businesses will be able to attract and retain talented women and men. The European economy will gain from this proposal, which will contribute to closing the gender employment gap. Better work-life balance for both women and men is not only the fair, but also the smart thing to do.' The full statement can be found here. The press conference that took place following the trilogue can be watched here. (For more information: Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tel.: +32 229 67094)

International Customs Day 2019 takes place tomorrow

On 26 January, the global customs community celebrates International Customs Day 2019. Customs authorities of EU Member States work hard to protect the EU from unfair and illegal trade while supporting legitimate business activity. They also ensure the security and safety of EU citizens by fighting against illegal trade, organised crime and terrorism. EU customs authorities co-operate closely with business and other authorities, using modern IT techniques and tools including highly specialised equipment and by applying cutting-edge risk management methods. The EU's Customs Union, which celebrated its 50 years anniversary in 2018, is unique in the world. It is a foundation of the European Union and essential for the proper functioning of the Single Market. Once cleared by customs in one Member State, goods can move freely within the Union on the basis that all Member States apply the same revenue and protection rules at external borders. The EU recently proposed to dedicate almost €1 billion for the EU's customs programme in the next EU budget which can help to increase cooperation and data exchange between customs authorities and to support and train the EU's 115,000 customs officials in their work. A further €1.3 billion has been proposed to help Member States purchase, maintain and replace state-of-the-art customs equipment, to deal with challenges such as the enormous increase of e-commerce and threats such as terrorism and other serious crimes. Negotiations between the co-legislators on these crucial funding proposals should start as soon as possible. At the same time, the EU continues to explore how the use of new technologies can better serve the work of customs authorities. A wealth of material including videos, facts and figures on the EU's Customs Union is available on the Commission's website. For more information on International Customs Day, head to the World Customs Organisation website. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Patrick McCullough - Tel.: +32 229 81783)

STATEMENTS

Data Protection Day: Joint Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans, Vice-President Ansip, Commissioners Jourová and Gabriel

To mark the 2019 Data Protection Day taking place on 28 January, First Vice-President Timmermans, Vice-President Ansip and Commissioners Jourová and Gabriel issued the following joint statement: 'This year Data Protection Day comes eight months after the entry into application of the General Data Protection Regulation on 25 May 2018. We are proud to have the strongest and most modern data protection rules in the world, which are becoming a global standard. The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica case and recent data breaches have shown that we are doing the right thing. What is at stake is not only the protection of our privacy, but also the protection of our democracies and ensuring the sustainability of our data-driven economies. One of the main aims of the General Data Protection Regulation is to empower people and give them more control over one of the most valuable resources in modern economy - their data. We can only reach this goal if and when people have become fully aware of their rights and the consequences of their decisions. We are already beginning to see the positive effects of the new rules. Citizens have become more conscious of the importance of data protection and of their rights. And they are now exercising these rights, as national Data Protection Authorities see in their daily work. They have by now received more than 95,000 complaints from citizens. (…) There is a clear convergence at international level towards a modern data protection regime. This facilitates data exchanges and supports trade. The best example is the recent adoption of our mutual adequacy findings with Japan. With this, we have created the world's largest area of free and safe data flows. Today, Europe is not only ensuring strong privacy rules at home, we are leading the way globally.' The full statement, an infographic with key figures, as well as a myth-busting factsheet are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion - Tel.: +32 229 67094)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vice-President Dombrovskis in Sofia, Bulgaria

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, will be in Sofia for a European Semester country visit on 28 and 29 January. He will meetFinance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. He will also hold an exchange of views with the members of the Parliamentary Committees on Budget and Finance and on European Affairs. On Monday, the Vice-President will participate in a Citizens' Dialogue on 'Euro accession and #EuroAt20'. On Tuesday, he will deliver a keynote speech at the 13th annual Government Meets the Business conference on 'Bulgaria's path to the Eurozone: what will be the effects for the economy and how should companies prepare'. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt - Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp- Tel.: +32 229 56151)

Vice-President Katainen to visit Cyprus for a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe

Sunday 27 and Monday 28 January, Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will visit Nicosia, Cyprus, where he will meet with Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus, and participate in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe and tomorrow's megatrends. During his visit, the Vice-President will also meet Mr Averof Neophytou, President of the Democratic Rally (DISY) party and attend a working dinner with the representatives of DISY on Sunday. On Monday, the Vice-President will meet Mr Savvas Angelides, Minister of Defence, Mr Harris Georgiades, Minister of Finance, Mr Demetris Syllouris, President of the House of Representatives, Mr Yiorgos Lillikas, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs and Mr Angelos Votsis, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Financial and Budgetary Affairs. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt - Tel.: +32 229 56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

