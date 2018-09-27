European Commission : Daily News 27 / 09 / 2018

EU@UNGA on Thursday

On Thursday, high-level EU engagements at the UN General Assembly and events in the margins continue. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans will attend the address at the UNGA General Debate by European Council President Donald Tusk on behalf of the EU (live on EbS at around 17:00 CET, 11:00 local time). In the margins, the EU will launch together with the United Nations the Latin America programme of the Spotlight Initiative, which aims at ending violence against women and girls. High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Neven Mimica, alongside UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, will open the event (at 14:00 CET, 8:00 local time); Commissioner Mimica and UN Deputy Secretary General Mohammed will then address the press (18:45 CET, 12:45 local time). At 17:15 CET, 11:15 local time, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini will launch together with 13 countries from around the world the Good Human Right Stories Initiative (live on EbS). High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn will together with Jordan, Sweden, Turkey and Japan hold a ministerial meeting on UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East; they will also attend the Ad-hoc Liaison Committee meeting. Commissioner Christos Stylianides will co-chair with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore the event on the Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies and address a high-level event on the Rohingya Minority of Myanmar. Commissioner Mimica will speak at a high-level meeting on Somalia and the EU co-hosted meeting on the Central African Republic. He will also address a meeting on Regional Environmental Cooperation in Central Asia. Commissioner Andriukaitis will address the 3rd UN High-Level meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases. Audio-visual coverage of the events and bilateral meetings will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic - Tel.: +32 229 86570; Esther Osorio - Tel.: +32 229 62076)

EU to host third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region

The European Union will organise a third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region in the last week of March 2019. This was announced on Wednesday by High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini during a high-level ministerial meeting on the Syria crisis, hosted by the EU in the margins of the 73rd UN General Assembly in New York and attended by a large number of foreign ministers and representatives of international NGOs. For more information see the press release. The complete coverage of the high level meeting in New York is available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic - Tel.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Devillé - Tel.: +32 229 80883)

Plan Juncker: 125 millions d'euros pour les PME polonaises dans les secteurs créatifs et culturels

Le Fonds européen d'investissement (FEI) et l'institution de promotion nationale polonaise Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) viennent de signer un nouvel accord au titre du mécanisme de garantie des secteurs culturels et créatifs du programme Europe créative de l'UE. Cet arrangement, d'un montant de 125 millions d'euros, aidera près de 3 000 PME actives dans des secteurs tels que le design, les arts virtuels ou la musique à accéder à des capitaux nouveaux. L'accord est soutenu par le budget de l'UE dans le cadre du Fonds européen pour les investissements stratégiques (EFSI) du Plan Juncker. Andrus Ansip, vice-président pour le marché unique numérique, Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et du sport et Mariya Gabriel, commissaire chargée de l'économie et de la société numériques, ont déclaré: 'Soutenir les PME polonaises pour leur permettre d'accéder facilement à des solutions de financement stimulera la créativité, l'innovation et la prise de risque dans les secteurs créatifs et culturels du pays. Avec cet accord, nous permettons aux PME de secteurs tels que les arts visuels ou le design d'obtenir des prêts bancaires, ce qui leur permet de stimuler l'innovation et la création d'emplois au niveau local et régional'. Les secteurs de la création et de la culture représentent plus de 7 millions d'euros d'emplois dans l'UE et représentent 4,2% du PIB de l'UE. Un communiqué de presse peut être trouvé ici. En septembre, le plan Juncker avait mobilisé 15,1 milliards d'euros de nouveaux investissements en Pologne; et 344 milliards d'euros dans l'ensemble de l'UE. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél .: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél .: +32 229 56184)

CETA: EU and Canada commit to implement the Paris Agreement

The first Joint Committee under the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), held yesterday in Montreal (Canada), adopted a Recommendation on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The adopted document states that the two sides will work together and take joint actions contributing to the goals of the Paris Agreement and the transition to low greenhouse-gas emissions intensifying existing collaboration in the climate field. All of comprehensive trade agreements that the EU negotiates include a substantial chapter on trade and sustainable development and the most recent ones - with Japan and Mexico - explicitly mention the Paris Agreement. The EU and Canada signed CETA before the Paris Agreement became effective. By making sure that the first Recommendation of the Joint Committee addresses climate action, the two sides mark their commitment to this priority also in the framework of their trade relationship. Besides the adoption of this Recommendation, in the meeting following shortly the first anniversary of the agreement, Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström and Canadian Minister for International Trade Diversification, James Carr reviewed the progress achieved over the first year of the implementation of CETA and agreed on two other recommendations: one on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and one on trade and gender. More information about the outcome of the first CETA Joint Committee can be found in the Joint Statement issued on the occasion and on the dedicated webpage including photo and video material from the Commissioner Malmström's visit to Canada. (For more information: Daniel Rosario - Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska - Tel: +32 229 51383)

EU steps up Ebola response with preparedness measures in Rwanda and Uganda

In response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the EU is assisting the Red Cross to reinforce preparedness in Uganda and Rwanda. The EU is providing humanitarian funding amounting to €100 000, €40 000 for Rwanda and €60 000 for Uganda, to prevent the transmission from DRC as well as to support the detection of cases and the countries' preparations. The funds will support preparedness and prevention measures by the Rwandan Red Cross and the Ugandan Red Cross in at risk districts. 'We can never be complacent when it comes to health threats such as Ebola. The EU has been at the forefront of efforts to contain its spread and treat those affected by the virus. We have mobilised the EU emergency response mechanisms, provided logistical support and contributed to vaccine development. Our support to the Rwandan Red Cross and the Ugandan Red Cross will help take much needed action to prevent the epidemic from spreading cross border' said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management and the EU Ebola Coordinator Christos Stylianides. In addition, Commissioner Stylianides met on September 23, in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, with Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and exchanged views on the current Ebola response and preparedness measures. Commissioner Stylianides reiterated the EU's full support of WHO's efforts on the ground. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela - Tel.: +32 229 65322 ; Daniel Puglisi - Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission to inaugurate the Observatory on the Online Platform Economy

Today, Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, responsible for the Digital Economy and Society, will launch the new Observatory on the Online Platform Economy at its first official meeting in Brussels. The decision to set up the Observatory was first announced on 26 April 2018 along with the Commission's new rules on the transparency and fairness in platforms-to-business relationships.The Observatory, which is composed of 15 independent experts, will monitor the evolution of the online platform economy to support the Commission's own policies on online platforms. Their work will address such issues as rankings of search engine results by algorithms, access to and use of personal data by platforms, favourable treatment of own goods and services by online intermediaries and transparency in online advertising. The Observatory will also welcome contributions from other stakeholders and EU or national bodies and plans to hold dedicated events to discuss developments in the online platform economy. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Lucia Caudet - Tel.: +32 229 56182)

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

New figures released by the European Commission today show that customs authorities detained over 31 million fake and counterfeit products at the EU's external border with a street value of over €580 million. Although the total figures have declined since 2016, fake potentially dangerous goods for day-to-day use like healthcare products, medicines, toys and electrical goods now make up a much higher proportion of all seizures - 43% of all detained goods came from this category. Overall, the top category of fake goods was foodstuffs, accounting for 24% of the overall amount of detained articles. This was followed by toys (11%), cigarettes (9%) and clothes (7%). Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs said: 'The EU's Customs Union is on the front line when it comes to protecting citizens from fake, counterfeit and sometimes highly dangerous goods. Stopping imports of counterfeits into the EU also supports jobs and the wider economy as a whole. The European Union stands in support of intellectual property and will continue our campaign to protect consumer health as well as protecting businesses from criminal infringement of their rights.' The report can be found here, while the full press release and a fact sheet are also available. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Patrick McCullough - Tel.: +32 229 87183)

Antitrust: Commission invites comments on future regime for liner shipping consortia

The European Commission is inviting comments on the legal framework exempting liner shipping consortia from EU antitrust rules that prohibit anticompetitive agreements between companies, known as the 'Consortia Block Exemption Regulation'. Container shipping organised on the basis of liner consortia accounts for the majority of non-bulk freight carried by sea to and from Europe. Competitive shipping services are therefore essential for the EU's economy as a whole. EU law generally bans agreements between companies that restrict competition. However, the maritime Consortia Block Exemption Regulation allows, under certain conditions, shipping lines with a combined market share of below 30% to enter into cooperation agreements to provide joint cargo transport services (known as 'consortia'). The Consortia Block Exemption Regulation will expire on 25 April 2020. The Commission has therefore launched a consultation seeking to collect views from stakeholders to assist the Commission's assessment of the impact and relevance of the Consortia Block Exemption Regulation, and to provide evidence for determining whether it should be left to expire or prolonged, and if so, under which conditions.All stakeholders are invited to submit their views on the Commission's consultation website until 20 December 2018. The Commission will carefully review all input and will publish the stakeholders' submissions, a summary of the main findings and conclusions on the consultation website. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE.(For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

State aid: Commission approves €3.5 billion support to three offshore windfarms in Belgium

The Commission has approved under EU State aid rules Belgium's support of a maximum of €3.5 billion to the Mermaid, Seastar and Northwester2 windfarm projects, which are located in the Belgian territorial waters of the North Sea. In December 2016, the Commission approved under EU State aid rules a Belgian offshore renewable energy scheme under which operators receive certificates for offshore energy produced from renewable energy sources from the federal energy regulator (CREG). The support to the Mermaid, Seastar and Northwester2 windfarm projects is granted under this scheme. The Commission assessed the measure under the Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy and concluded that the projects will increase the share of electricity produced from renewable sources in Belgium and reduce pollution, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. Today's decision complements the Commission's Energy Union Strategy to deliver secure, sustainable and competitive energy in Europe and to meet our Paris agreement commitments. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, NL.(For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of European Bridge Travel by CEFC and Rockaway

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of European Bridge Travel ('EBT') of the Czech Republic by CEFC Group (Europe) Company a.s. ('CEFC') of China and Rockaway Capital SE ('Rockaway') of the Czech Republic. EBT is the holding company of companies engaged in the provision of travel services, particularly sales of third-party travel and online airline sales. CEFC is active in metallurgy, engineering, hotel services, real estate rental and the operation of a football club. Rockaway invests in existing companies and start-ups in the technology sector, including e-commerce. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because of its limited impact on the market structure. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9080. (For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commission consults with stakeholders at fourth meeting of trade advisory group

The Commission today hosts experts from 28 organisations representing businesses, trade unions, consumers and environmental groups for the fourth meeting of the Advisory Group on EU trade agreements. In the presence of senior DG Trade officials, they are discussing the EU's ideas for modernising the World Trade Organisation, the EU-US Executive Working Group, as well as the ongoing negotiations with Australia and New Zealand. The body was created in September 2017 to allow the Commission to foster in-depth dialogue with civil society and gather more easily different perspectives and insights from a wide and balanced group of stakeholders. The agenda of the meeting and more information about the group is available online. The report of the meeting will be published soon. The advisory group builds on the Commission's long-standing, active dialogue with civil society on trade issues and other transparency mechanisms, including regular publication of EU negotiating proposals, in line with commitments made in the 'Trade for All ' strategy of 2015. (For more information: Daniel Rosario - Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska - Tel: +32 229 51383)

Commissioner Navracsics opened EuroSkills Conference in Budapest before promoting the European Week of Sport in Belgrade

Tibor Navracsics, European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, was in Budapest this morning to deliver the opening speech at the EuroSkills 2018 conference. Organised this year by the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, EuroSkills 2018 is a competition among Europe's most talented young skilled professionals competing in sectors such as manufacturing, information technology or construction. The Commissioner will highlight the Commission's support - through policy and funding instruments - for Member States in their efforts to boost education systems and skills improvement. Moving on to Belgrade in the afternoon, Commissioner Navracsics will take part in a European Week of Sport event. For the first time, this year the European Week is going 'beyond borders' and includes the Eastern Partnership and Western Balkans regions. The Commissioner will take part in a high-level round table discussion on a healthy lifestyle, which will look into ways how to better promote physical activity. He will underline the EU's commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of people in Europe through sport and physical activity, for example through increasing Erasmus+ funding in 2018 and last year's Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle. Back in Budapest on 28 September, the Commissioner will attend the European School Sports Day, which has empowered 1.5 million European students to be more physically active in 20 countries so far. For more information on that initiative and on what the EU is doing for sport more widely, see Sport in the EU. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)