European Commission Directorate General for Clim : Parties to the Paris Agreement meet in Bonn to move forward on implementation

06/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT

In Bonn, negotiators will focus on concluding, by COP25, accounting rules and other arrangements for the effective functioning of international carbon markets. Further guidance is needed to ensure that no two Parties participating in international emissions trading are counting the same emissions reductions towards their targets ('double counting'). COP25 must also complete the design of a mechanism to certify emissions 'offsets' in accordance with international standards that ensure environmental integrity. This mechanism will replace the Kyoto Protocol's Clean Development Mechanism from 2021 onward.

The session will also begin the process of reviewing the effectiveness of the Warsaw International Mechanism on Loss and Damage, which has been helping to understand how communities can best prepare for and adjust to the impacts of extreme weather and slow onset events.

Alongside the formal negotiations, the session will be an opportunity for Parties and observers to share experience and exchange views on progress made in implementing their Paris targets and their willingness to raise their ambition, individually and collectively.

During the Bonn conference on 25 June, the EU delegation will co-host a side event aimed at spurring the development of long-term strategies - the planning documents that all Parties have been encouraged to develop under Paris to show how they could achieve net zero emissions in the next three decades. The Commission's vision for 'A clean planet for all ' will be featured, along with presentations by country representatives, businesses, trade unions and civil society.

Read more:

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Climate Action published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:13:04 UTC
