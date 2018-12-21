European Commission Directorate General for Comm : Startup Europe Summit 2019

Known as an evolving tech hub in Romania, the city of Cluj-Napoca will host the fourth edition of Startup Europe Summit in 2019.

More information about content and agenda will follow.

Previous edition details

Organised in Sofia on 15 November 2018, the event was focused on technology leadership, European tech ecosystem funding and on solutions to strengthen the startup environment in Central and Eastern Europe and Western Balkans.

The Summit was the meeting point for almost 700 policy makers, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, media and investors to discuss the advantages, challenges and solutions connected to startups and entrepreneurship in the regions.

Featured guests in 2018

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, European Commission

Boyko Borissov - Prime Minister, Bulgaria

Ana Brnabić - Prime Minister, Serbia

Zoran Zaev - Prime Minister, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Duško Marković - Prime Minister, Montenegro

Tomislav Donchev - Deputy Prime Minister, Bulgaria

Dr. Enver Hoxhaj - Deputy Prime Minister, Kosovo (this designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence)

Simon Schaefer, Founder & CEO of Factory

Anja Monrad, Senior Vice President & General Manager CEE at Dell EMC and chair of the Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition Governing Board.

Marialisa Motta, Practice Manager, Responsible for Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation at World Bank

Nicolas Brien, Executive Director, France Digitale

Eliza Kruczkowska, Chief Innovation Officer, Polish Development Fund

Cosmin Ochisor, Investment Partner at GapMinder Ventures

The first two editions have featured key influencers such as Commissioners Kroes, Oettinger, and Moedas, President of the European Committee of the Regions Markku Markkula or executives such as former Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Three main areas of interest during Startup Europe Summit 2018:

Information about new funding opportunities, including programs to support startups (Startup Europe, European Innovation Council, European Institute of Innovation & Technology EIT)

meetings with investors, corporates and leading enterprises and public administration representatives

networking with a vivid community of key decision makers and tech leaders within EU, notably Central Eastern Europe and Western Balkans regions

