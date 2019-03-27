Log in
European Commission Directorate General for Euro : Commissioner Hahn in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia on 28-29 March

03/27/2019 | 10:50am EDT

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will be in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgrade, Serbia on 28-29 March.

In Sarajevo on 28 March, Commissioner Hahn will discuss the state of play of the socio-economic reforms that the country committed to undertake to move forward on its EU path. The Commission is currently working on the Opinion on the merits of the country's application for EU membership to present to EU Member States, and advancing on the socio-economic agenda is crucial in particular as this brings direct benefits to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Commissioner will start the day meeting with representatives of civil society organisations working on environment issues and will then meet with political authorities including the Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, Minister of Finance and Treasury as well as representatives of different political parties.

In Belgrade on the 28-29 March, Commissioner Hahn will reiterate the urgent need of a cross-party dialogue and of advancing on democratic governance and the rule of law for the benefit of the society and in order to move Serbia forward on its EU accession path. In Serbia, Commissioner Hahn will be appointed as Ambassador of the Youth Sport Games. Commissioner Hahn will meet with the President, the Prime Minister as well as with opposition leaders of Serbia and will attend the opening of the Golubac Fortress alongside President Vučić and Prime Minister Brnabić. The EU has been the main contributor to the reconstruction of the fortress - one of Serbia's most impressive cultural heritage gems on the Danube. The EU values culture and is a major supporter of Serbia's cultural heritage, which also contributes to local job creation and economic growth.

Photos and videos of the visit will be available on EbS.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:49:10 UTC
