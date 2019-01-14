Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission Directorate General for Inte : Director-General Stefano Manservisi reinforces EU international cooperation with India and Bhutan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:39pm EST

Last week, Director-General Manservisi travelled to the Republic of India (8-10 January) and the Kingdom of Bhutan (11-12 January) for bilateral consultations, the promotion of partnerships for global development and strengthening EU engagement in and with Central and South Asia in the coming years.

In India, Manservisi addressed the annual multilateral Raisina conference(link is external) on 'Africa First - the future of the development framework'. The EU remains committed to strengthening its global partnerships, including with India, to deliver on the sustainability and opportunities offered by Africa's Development. In bilateral discussions with the Indian government and other partners, Manservisi highlighted the EU's interest in enhancing the strategic partnership with India through reinforced international cooperation within the 2030 Agenda context. Both sides agreed to move forward with joint initiatives for investment in priority areas of India's modernisation, on triangular cooperation in Africa, sustainable connectivity and resilient infrastructure in third countries.

In Bhutan, DG Manservisi met with the new Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering and members of his government. The recently approved 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023) for a 'Just, Harmonious and Sustainable Society through Enhanced Decentralization' sets out Bhutan's socio-economic development priorities and programmes for the next five years. The EU is supportive of Bhutan's priorities and has committed €51 million in assistance for the period 2014-2020 in the areas of governance; trade; investments in a green economy; environmental protection and climate-change related policies. Bhutan is aiming to reach Middle Income Country status by 2023.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:38:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55pChina data hits UK shares ahead of Tuesday's Brexit vote
RE
12:39pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : Director-General Stefano Manservisi reinforces EU international cooperation with India and Bhutan
PU
12:35pFedEx pays $35.4 million to end NY lawsuit over illegal cigarettes
RE
12:28pICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Application of ATA Carnet System expands in China
PU
12:22pHSBC : settles forex deals worth $250 billion on blockchain in last year
RE
12:04pOPEC+ ministerial meetings proposed for April 17-18
RE
12:04pRIVETZ : and Sentinel Protocol Partner to Deliver Decentralized, Hardware-Level Digital Asset Protection
PR
11:59aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : convenes high-level business roundtable on the UN Global Pact for the Environment
PU
11:56aU.S. Government Bonds Steady
DJ
11:54aMICROSOFT : Mixer Embers now available; virtual currency you can spend on premium Skills and more
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.