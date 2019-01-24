Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission Directorate General for Inte : The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with 130 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:14am EST

The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with €130 million

The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with €130 million

  • Ethiopia Job Compact - Sector Reform and performance Contract (EU Trust Fund contribution: €50 million): This programme aims at supporting Ethiopia's industrialisation strategy. The 'job compact' is an agreement between the Government and international partners to create decent employment opportunities for Ethiopians and refugees. This initiative also supports the implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), an UNHCR initiative to help refugee populations become self-sufficient and to support host communities.
  • Promotion of Sustainable Ethiopian Agroindustrial Development (PROSEAD): Worth €45 million, it will help build environmentally-friendly agro-industrial parks in four regions: Amhara, Oromia, the Southern Region and Tigray. It will also work with farmers to increase supplies of quality raw materials needed by food manufacturers in these parks; train unemployed women and youth in related jobs and provide microfinance and small grants to create opportunities for small agri-food businesses. The four agroindustrial parks are projected to create more than 160 000 direct jobs. For this project, the EU has partnered with the Government of Ethiopia, the African Development Bank, the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, and financial institutions.
  • Contribution to the Africa Investment Platform for the Sustainable Energy Programme in Ethiopia: The aim of this €35 million blending programme is to promote investments in on-grid or off-grid infrastructure to increase access to sustainable, inclusive and affordable energy. Only 44% of Ethiopians have access to electricity. This low access hinders economic growth and limits the wellbeing of the population. This project seeks to mobilise investment and leverage funds in EU countries by facilitating private sector investments.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 15:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35a'Under siege', oil industry mulls raising returns and PR game
RE
10:28aBosnian power utility ERS wins rights for 95 MW hydropower plants
RE
10:25aU.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions
RE
10:14aCanadian dollar hits 2-week low as global trade uncertainty lingers
RE
10:14aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with 130 million
PU
10:13aECB Keeps Rates on Hold as Europe's Outlook Darkens--Update
DJ
10:09aUgandan firm uses blockchain to trace coffee from farms to stores
RE
10:09aITU INTERNATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATION UNION : UN, World Economic Forum and Partners Come Together to Address E-Waste Challenges
PU
10:09aForget trade, Brexit 'existential' for Ireland - PM Varadkar
RE
10:09aU.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : Fevertree's shares get tonic from soaring revenue expectations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.