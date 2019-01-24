European Commission Directorate General for Inte : The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with 130 million

The European Union steps up its support to Ethiopia with €130 million
Ethiopia Job Compact - Sector Reform and performance Contract (EU Trust Fund contribution: €50 million): This programme aims at supporting Ethiopia's industrialisation strategy. The 'job compact' is an agreement between the Government and international partners to create decent employment opportunities for Ethiopians and refugees. This initiative also supports the implementation of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), an UNHCR initiative to help refugee populations become self-sufficient and to support host communities.
Promotion of Sustainable Ethiopian Agroindustrial Development (PROSEAD): Worth €45 million, it will help build environmentally-friendly agro-industrial parks in four regions: Amhara, Oromia, the Southern Region and Tigray. It will also work with farmers to increase supplies of quality raw materials needed by food manufacturers in these parks; train unemployed women and youth in related jobs and provide microfinance and small grants to create opportunities for small agri-food businesses. The four agroindustrial parks are projected to create more than 160 000 direct jobs. For this project, the EU has partnered with the Government of Ethiopia, the African Development Bank, the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, and financial institutions.
Contribution to the Africa Investment Platform for the Sustainable Energy Programme in Ethiopia: The aim of this €35 million blending programme is to promote investments in on-grid or off-grid infrastructure to increase access to sustainable, inclusive and affordable energy. Only 44% of Ethiopians have access to electricity. This low access hinders economic growth and limits the wellbeing of the population. This project seeks to mobilise investment and leverage funds in EU countries by facilitating private sector investments.
