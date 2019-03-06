Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission Directorate General for Inte : Union and Australian Government - Joint Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 06:22am EST

Today the European Union and Australia agreed to strengthen support for sustainable infrastructure and development in the Pacific.

At a joint public forum at the NSW Parliament, the European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, and Assistant Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator the Hon Anne Ruston, discussed the infrastructure needs of the Pacific. The Asian Development Bank estimates the region requires US$3.1 billion in investment per year up until 2030 to assist in infrastructure development.

The EU's Electrification Financing Initiative (ElectriFI)(link is external) aims to increase financing for renewable and sustainable energy. Its overarching objective is to de-risk private investments aimed at improving and increasing access to energy, principally for populations living in rural, under-served areas.

Australia and the EU share a strong commitment to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as agreed to by all member states in 2015. Australia and the EU both recognise the need to support Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) in order to meet the SDGs. We also acknowledge that many Pacific countries are remote and face connectivity challenges and high infrastructure costs.

'Development finance plays an important role in supporting Pacific countries to achieve their Sustainable Development Goals, and it is essential that we also mobilise the private sector for that purpose. I'm pleased with the progress we are making with ElectriFI around the world and we approved an €8 million allocation for the Pacific last December,' said Commissioner Mimica.

'Digital connectivity is vital for economic development and lifting productivity in the modern world. We are very open to further coordination and collaboration with Australia to help Pacific countries realise their ambitions in this area,' said Commissioner Mimica.

Commissioner Mimica also emphasised the important connection between investments and climate change.

'We are committed to supporting the implementation of the 'Blue Pacific' vision and the implementation of Pacific countries' Climate Strategies 2050 towards more inclusive, blue and green, circular, climate-neutral and sustainable development.'

Assistant Minister Ruston welcomed the increased support and continued focus on the region by the EU. 'Australia and the EU work together to promote the economic development of the Pacific. Infrastructure is a priority for countries in the region, and for both Australia and the EU. We support all infrastructure investment that is transparent, upholds international standards, meets genuine need and avoids unsustainable debt burdens for recipient countries.'

Australia's Pacific Step-Up initiative will also deliver better economic infrastructure in the region through the $2 billion Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, along with the $1 billion increase in callable capital to the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (Efic).

'The EU is a strong partner for the Pacific and for Australia. We share a longstanding commitment to the Pacific, and to working together to ensure aid is effective,' said Assistant Minister Ruston. 'The EU and Australia coordinate development assistance across the region, and undertake joint projects on climate change, public financial management and ending violence against women and girls.'

'We want to work with our Pacific partners to build a region that is secure, stable and sovereign,' stated Assistant Minister Ruston.

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aUK reaches 'basic agreement' on no-deal Brexit tariffs, tough choices remain
RE
07:03aChinese stock surge fails to ignite broader markets rally
RE
07:00aAussie tumbles on slowdown concerns; Canadian dollar falls further
RE
07:00aChinese stock surge fails to ignite broader markets rally
RE
06:52aEU and Qatar to have complete open skies by 2024 - Qatar Airways CEO
RE
06:47aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 06 / 03 / 2019
PU
06:42aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 as regards minimum loss coverage for non-performing exposures - A8-0440/2018(001-001)
PU
06:29aHuobi OTC Launches Ripple Trading
PR
06:22aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : Union and Australian Government - Joint Statement
PU
06:14aJust Eat sees route to profitable delivery after 2019 investment peak
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2Dialog Semi sees core business growing post-Apple deal, shares rally
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
5ACACIA MINING : ACACIA MINING : Mining Indaba Presentation - February 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.