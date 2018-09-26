European Commission Directorate General for Inte : Union discusses regional cooperation with Central American Integration System

Commissioner Mimica and senior EU officials have held meetings with Mr Vinicio Cerezo, Secretary General of the Central American Integration System, or SICA, in Brussels.

At the meetings the European Union expressed support for regional integration in Central America and for closer political dialogue and cooperation with the region. The European Union and SICA discussed their regional cooperation in key areas such as the rule of law, economic integration, climate change and food security. Further bi-regional cooperation between Central America and the Caribbean was also raised.

On the situation in some countries in the region, both sides regretted the loss of life in Nicaragua, stressing the need for violence to end and for credible dialogue to resume. They agreed to work closely to support political, negotiated and democratic solutions.