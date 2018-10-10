Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission Directorate General for Inte : welcomes new high-level group on EU-Africa relations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

European Commission Vice-President Ansip and Commissioners Mimica, Hogan, Stylianides and Vella participate today in the launch of a high-level group of personalities convened by Friends of Europe(link is external), the Mo Ibrahim Foundation (link is external) and the ONE campaign(link is external).

The high-level group includes current and former heads of international organisations and foundations, former presidents and prime ministers of African countries along with renowned experts. Bound by their commitment to ensure the success of Europe-Africa relations, participants will exchange views on this occasion about the challenge of youth unemployment in Africa.

The Commission is one of the key drivers of EU-Africa relations and has recently launched a new Africa-Europe alliance aimed at boosting investment and creating jobs. The Commission welcomes this new initiative, which will further enrich the efforts to promote and seize opportunities across both continents. The inaugural meeting was hosted by Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

More information

High-level group(link is external)

Africa-EU Partnership(link is external)

Africa-EU cooperation

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : German government cuts growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 - document
RE
01:36pEXCLUSIVE -GERMAN GOVERNMENT CUTS GROWTH FORECASTS FOR 2018 AND 2019 : document
RE
01:36pGerman govt sees trade conflict escalation as top economic risk- document
RE
01:34pIMF, WORLD BANK ENDORSE ZIMBABWE'S PLAN TO CLEAR ARREARS : finance minister
RE
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Bank of England takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
RE
01:23pOil steady as IMF cuts outlook, Michael hits U.S. Gulf
RE
01:20pSwiss top court knocks down bid to extend banking secrecy
RE
01:17pEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a breather
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.