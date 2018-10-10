European Commission Directorate General for Inte : welcomes new high-level group on EU-Africa relations

European Commission Vice-President Ansip and Commissioners Mimica, Hogan, Stylianides and Vella participate today in the launch of a high-level group of personalities convened by Friends of Europe(link is external), the Mo Ibrahim Foundation (link is external) and the ONE campaign(link is external).

The high-level group includes current and former heads of international organisations and foundations, former presidents and prime ministers of African countries along with renowned experts. Bound by their commitment to ensure the success of Europe-Africa relations, participants will exchange views on this occasion about the challenge of youth unemployment in Africa.

The Commission is one of the key drivers of EU-Africa relations and has recently launched a new Africa-Europe alliance aimed at boosting investment and creating jobs. The Commission welcomes this new initiative, which will further enrich the efforts to promote and seize opportunities across both continents. The inaugural meeting was hosted by Neven Mimica, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

More information

High-level group(link is external)

Africa-EU Partnership(link is external)

Africa-EU cooperation