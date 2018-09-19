European Commission Directorate General for Taxa : Fair Taxation Seminar in Rome - follow the web streaming

This page is available in the following languages:​ English | Latvian | French | German | Italian

Fair taxation is central to the European Union's social and economic model.

Taxation plays a crucial role in upholding a strong and sustainable economy, a thriving business environment and a just social model. However, tax avoidance and abuse undermine the social contract between citizens and their governments, as well as pose a threat to fair competition.

To foster active knowledge exchange to tackle tax abuse and avoidance, the European Commission is organising 5 seminars in Latvia, Austria, France, Ireland and Italy over the course of 2018.

These seminars aim to bring together national policy-makers, civil society organizations, academics and business representatives, as well as members of the European institutions.

Information leaflet : 'A Fair Share, taxation in the EU for the 21 st century':

Register for one of the national seminars and join the debate!

26 September 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Dublin, Ireland

19 September 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Rome, Italy

8 June 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Paris, France

17 May 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Vienna, Austria

19 April 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Riga, Latvia