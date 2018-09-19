Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission Directorate General for Taxa : Fair Taxation Seminar in Rome - follow the web streaming

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:43am CEST

This page is available in the following languages:​ English | Latvian | French | German | Italian

Fair taxation is central to the European Union's social and economic model.

Taxation plays a crucial role in upholding a strong and sustainable economy, a thriving business environment and a just social model. However, tax avoidance and abuse undermine the social contract between citizens and their governments, as well as pose a threat to fair competition.

To foster active knowledge exchange to tackle tax abuse and avoidance, the European Commission is organising 5 seminars in Latvia, Austria, France, Ireland and Italy over the course of 2018.

These seminars aim to bring together national policy-makers, civil society organizations, academics and business representatives, as well as members of the European institutions.

Information leaflet : 'A Fair Share, taxation in the EU for the 21 st century':

Register for one of the national seminars and join the debate!

26 September 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Dublin, Ireland

19 September 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Rome, Italy

8 June 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Paris, France

17 May 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Vienna, Austria

19 April 2018 - Fair Taxation Seminar in Riga, Latvia

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : General Zhang Youxia meets Pakistani Army Chief
PU
09:54aChina's subway splurge could help its steel sector get back on track
RE
09:53aMICROWAVE MINING : engineering team behind revolutionary copper mining technology wins prestigious Academy Award
PU
09:52aHNA explores sale of newly acquired CWT logistics unit - sources
RE
09:49aTurkey sharply cuts financial, investment levels for Turkish citizenship
RE
09:48aDanske Bank CEO quits in $234 billion money laundering scandal
RE
09:47aBritain refers Sainsbury's-Asda merger for in-depth review
RE
09:43aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Committee’s Decision 6/2018
PU
09:43aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TAXA : Fair Taxation Seminar in Rome - follow the web streaming
PU
09:41aSwiss government raises 2018 GDP growth forecast to 2.9 percent, flags risks to outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2BAYER : BAYER : Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Truck Business and Solera Launch Partnership
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services p..
5QUIXANT PLC : QUIXANT : Half-year Report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.