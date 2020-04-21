Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European Commission approves nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 03:06am EDT

  • Approval is based on the SENSCIS® study which showed nintedanib slows the loss of pulmonary function in people living with systemic sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD)1
  • Following the FDA’s approval in September 2019, nintedanib in SSc-ILD has so far been approved in 15 countries including Canada, Japan and Brazil
  • Being the first and only approved treatment option available for people living with SSc-ILD, the approval constitutes a breakthrough in an area of high unmet need

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that the European Commission has approved nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) in adults.2 The approval comes after the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had adopted a positive opinion for nintedanib in treatment of SSc-ILD on 27 February 2020.

Systemic sclerosis (SSc), also known as scleroderma, is a disfiguring, disabling and potentially fatal rare autoimmune disease.3,4,5 It causes scarring (fibrosis) of various organs, including the lungs, heart, digestive tract and kidneys and can lead to life-threatening complications. When the lungs are affected, it can cause interstitial lung disease (ILD), known as SSc-ILD.1,6 ILD is a leading cause of mortality, accounting for almost 35% of SSc-related deaths.7

“This is a real breakthrough in the treatment of people living with SSc-ILD,” said Peter Fang, Senior Vice President and Head of Therapeutic Area Inflammation at Boehringer Ingelheim. ”Once fibrosis of the lungs occurs it cannot be reversed. Nintedanib, being the first and only approved treatment for SSc-ILD, is serving a high unmet need making a real positive difference to those living with this life-changing condition. The approval is a further milestone in Boehringer Ingelheim’s ongoing dedication for people living with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“The European Commission’s decision is very welcome news for the European scleroderma community,” commented Sue Farrington, President of the Federation of European Scleroderma Associations (FESCA). “When scleroderma affects the lungs, there can be severe consequences. The availability of a therapy option brings great hope to those living with scleroderma and their loved ones.”

The European Commission’s approval is based on the results of the SENSCIS® trial, a Phase III, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted to investigate the efficacy and safety of nintedanib in patients with SSc-ILD.1 The primary endpoint was the annual rate of decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) assessed over a 52-week period. Results showed nintedanib slowed the loss of pulmonary function by 44% (41mL/year) relative to placebo, as measured in FVC over 52 weeks.1 Furthermore, results showed that nintedanib had a safety and tolerability profile similar to that observed in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).1

Regulatory approvals for the treatment of patients living with SSc-ILD have also been granted in several countries including Canada, Japan and Brazil. Nintedanib is approved in over 75 countries for the treatment of IPF, and it is the first approved treatment for SSc-ILD.8

~ENDS~

Please click on the link for ‘Notes to Editors’ and ‘References’: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/europeancommissionapprovesnintedanibssc-ild


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:17aVirgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor
RE
03:16aIMPACT MINERALS : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
03:16aBP : deepens partnership with Chinese PET producer CRC, seeking opportunities for closer cooperation
PU
03:16aCoronavirus position and safety risk in the petroleum sector – update 21 April 2020
PU
03:16aBANK OF JAPAN : Minutes for theThirteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks on March 31, 2020 
PU
03:16a85.1% of all students passed the standardised school-leaving examinations in summer 2019
PU
03:16aADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
03:16aTEMENOS : Yemen's Fastest Growing Bank Selects Temenos to Accelerate Adoption of Digital Banking Services and Promote Social and Economic Progress
AQ
03:15aSHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:14aTOTAL : Given the State of Health Emergency, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2020 Will Be Held as a Closed Session
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic plunge, Brent falls
2PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
3SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS Q120 TRADING UPDATE
5BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group