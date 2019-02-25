Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Commission to take decision on network vendor security soon - Gabriel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:42am EST
EU Digital Economy and Society Commissioner Gabriel holds a news conference in Brussels

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The European Commission will decide soon on admission criteria for telecoms network vendors, Digital Single Market Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said, adding she understood concerns that barring Chinese companies could delay the roll-out of 5G services.

"When 5G networks become mission-critical, networks need to be secure," Gabriel said in a keynote address at the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's main annual gathering.

The U.S. administration has lobbied allies to bar Chinese vendors led by Huawei Technologies on national security grounds, saying Huawei's closeness to the Chinese government posed a national security risk and its equipment was open to cyber espionage. The company denies the accusations.

Sources have told Reuters that the EU executive is considering proposals that would amount to a de-facto ban on Huawei.

The GSMA lobby group, which represents operators and is hosting the Mobile World Congress, has proposed a Europe-wide testing regime to strengthen network security. Leading members oppose a ban that they say could delay 5G by years.

"Let me reassure you that the Commission takes your concerns seriously," Gabriel told telecoms executives. "Nobody is helped by premature decisions based on partial analysis of the facts."

She added, however, that the 28-member EU should take a decision soon to avoid the risk of individual countries going it alone, potentially leading to a fragmentation of the bloc's common market.

"We all know that this fragmentation damages the digital single market," said Gabriel, adding that the Commission would "take steps soon" on the issue.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07aSolidus Raises $3 Million in Seed Financing to Tackle Digital Asset Market Manipulation
BU
07:52aOil tumbles after Trump tells OPEC to 'relax'
RE
07:52aWINTERSHALL GMBH : Change of Managing Director at Wintershall Energía
PU
07:52aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Fed, Brexit and USA/China talks....
07:50aOil tumbles after Trump tells OPEC to 'relax'
RE
07:47aCourt ruling could help J&J defeat St. Louis talc lawsuits
RE
07:47aBayer faces second trial over alleged Roundup cancer risk
RE
07:46aAssociation of British Insurers warns on no-deal Brexit hit
RE
07:43aStock futures rise as Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods
RE
07:42aEuropean Commission to take decision on network vendor security soon - Gabriel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.