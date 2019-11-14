European Court of Auditors : Upcoming report on greenhouse gas emissions

On Wednesday 20 November 2019, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) will publish a special report on the EU reporting of its greenhouse gas emissions and planned reductions.

ABOUT THE AUDIT

The ECA assessed whether the European Commission appropriately check the EU greenhouse gas inventory. The auditors also examined the information on planned emission reductions. In particular, they looked at EU projections and reference scenario, long-term strategies and the quantification of the impacts of EU mitigation policies and measures. The report is expected to acknowledge that the EU emission data are globally well reported. But it is also expected to conclude that the EU needs better insight into future greenhouse gas emission reductions. Based on their findings, the auditors will make a number of recommendations to the European Commission.

ABOUT THE TOPIC

The EU, as a party to the Kyoto Protocol (1997) and the Paris Agreement (2015), is committed to take part in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In line with these agreements, the EU is aiming for a 20% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2020, a 40% reduction by 2030 and an 80‐95% reduction by 2050. To assess progress towards these targets, the Commission needs estimates of past and projected emissions, and of the effects of policies and measures aimed at reducing emissions.

The ECA's special reports set out the results of its audits of EU policies and programmes or management topics related to specific budgetary areas. The ECA selects and designs these audit tasks to be of maximum impact by considering the risks to performance or compliance, the level of income or spending involved, forthcoming developments and political and public interest.