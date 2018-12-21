Log in
European External Action Service : Cultural heritage inspires women entrepreneurs in Bosnia and Herzegovina

12/21/2018 | 12:55pm CET

Azemina is at the helm of an association from Gracanica promoting a local tradition of distinct lacework and its application in modern fashion. This is one of 16 women-led associations, family business or micro companies from across Bosnia and Herzegovina that took part in the EU-funded exhibition 'Woman in the mirror of BiH tradition'. The objective was to showcase their work and quality products to potential new clients.

As elsewhere in Europe, the potential of female entrepreneurs remains very much untapped in Bosnia and Herzegovina. 'Women entrepreneurs need easier access to financing, information, training and contacts. It is important to encourage women, and the experience shows that they can excel at any type of entrepreneurship,' EU Ambassador to BiH Lars-Gunnar Wigemark said opening the exhibition.

The Association of Business Women in BiH organized the event with a simple, yet powerful idea in mind: to assemble women entrepreneurs inspired by tradition and cultural heritage, and approach new clients with a joint offer. They presented both their individual products and the 'BiH TREASURES' - a basket of the combined products that can be custom-made per client wishes.

'The objective of our association is to empower the economic position of women, as well as to ensure that work the women of Bosnia and Herzegovina have been doing for centuries is preserved as a treasure. By purchasing these products, you also act as protectors of our rich cultural heritage,' the Association President Aida Zubcevic told exhibition visitors. The evening also featured a fashion show by renowned BiH designer Adnan Hajrulahovic HAAD, who used promoted products - including the exquisite Gracanica lace - for his designs.

As part of the wider effort to help local economic development, the European Union has this year committed 16,1 million Euro to directly support BiH private companies, farmers and entrepreneurs. These funds should help increase investment, improve business competitiveness and create new jobs in export oriented sectors, tourism and rural development.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:07 UTC
