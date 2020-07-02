European External Action Service : EU-Mercosur Association Agreement- Conclusion of negotiations on the Political Dialogue and Cooperation pillar

The agreement on the trade part was already reached in June last year. The negotiations, which started in 2000, have therefore now effectively come to a close.

These successful negotiations will allow for increased cooperation between the EU and Mercosur in a wide range of areas of mutual interest such as protection of human rights, sustainable development and climate change, cybercrime, migration, tax issues, money laundering, transnational organised crime and digital economy.

The Institutional provisions set up a robust framework for the functioning of the entire agreement, ensuring dialogue at the level of heads of state, ministers, or senior officials level, as well as between parliaments and with civil society.

The EU-Mercosur Association Agreement will next undergo a number of obligatory administrative and legal steps for its entry into force (a Commission proposal will be submitted for a Council Decision on signing and provisional application of the Agreement).