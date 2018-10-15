Log in
European External Action Service : Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting

10/15/2018 | 08:48pm CEST

Check against delivery!

Good evening.

Together with Commissioner [for European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes] Hahn, we just had a very good ministerial meeting with the EU Member States and our six Eastern Partners, all of them present at ministerial level, but also in the presence of civil society, the Parliaments, local and regional authorities, our investment banks.

It was a good way to first of all re-commit to the Eastern Partnership as such - bilateral cooperation and also in the multilateral framework; to prepare for the 10 years of the Eastern Partnership in 2019; and to take stock of the implementation of the 20 deliverables for 2020 that our leaders agreed during our Summit last November.

It was a very good meeting and now we will continue at a working dinner with the Ministers of the six countries only with Commissioner Hahn and myself. It was a good meeting - strong commitment and strong determination to continue this partnership.

Q&A

What about the Conference in Tbilisi in May. We know that there are some plans for the 10th anniversary [of the Eastern Partnership]. Will it take place in Batumi?

I have the impression that next year, we will have many ways to not only celebrate but also relaunch the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership. I have the impression that in many Member States of the EU and in many - if not all - of the six partners of our Eastern neighbourhood, we will have high-level events or meetings or conferences that will somehow be marked by the 10th anniversary.

It will be one year of work, of not only taking stock but also looking forward.

Thank you very much.

Link to the video: https://ec.europa.eu/avservices/video/player.cfm?ref=I161703

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:47:01 UTC
