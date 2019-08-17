Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European External Action Service : Joint statement by Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland on Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

The European Union and Canada recall their close relations with Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' principle and their strong stake in its continued stability and prosperity.

For the last two months, large numbers of citizens have been exercising their fundamental right of assembly. However, there has recently been a rising number of unacceptable violent incidents, with risks of further violence and instability.

It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected, and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation.

Engagement in a process of broad-based and inclusive dialogue, involving all key stakeholders, is essential.

Fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, and Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy under the 'one country, two systems' principle, are enshrined in the Basic Law and in international agreements and must continue to be upheld.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 17 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 18:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : Joint statement by Federica Mogherini and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland on Hong Kong
PU
08:22aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese financial institutions report net FDI inflows in Q2
PU
06:07aUK finance minister awards 600 million pounds to housing fund
RE
04:21aChina unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers - sources
RE
12:48aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers - sources
RE
12:28aPetronas says begun restarting Saudi-Malaysian refinery CDU
RE
08/16Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
2D.R. HORTON : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
3WALMART INC. : A Fast-Food CEO Hires His Way, With Advisers' Help
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC : SOFTBANK PLANS TO LEND UP TO $20 BILLION TO EMPLOYEES TO INVEST IN NEW FU..
5MACY'S : Big Retail Makes Room for Used Clothes -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group