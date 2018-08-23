European Extrusion Coated Materials Market Study 2018: Key Opportunities & Threats and Major Player Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "European Extrusion Coated Materials Market Study 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Extrusion Coated Materials Market Study 2018 assesses volume data and market characteristics. It focuses on markets and materials and on the changing structure of this business, with particular reference to material suppliers and extrusion coaters.

The extrusion coating industry value chain is complex and has a large number of players, such as raw material and chemical suppliers, coating and laminating companies and users. In this increasingly competitive and changing environment, we believe that companies need, more than ever, to regularly monitor their chosen markets and benchmark against that of their competitors.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on web materials - papers, boards, films, aluminum foils, and nonwovens - which are polymer extrusion coated or laminated. Woven materials are excluded from the analysis. The geographic scope of the report is Europe, for reference the report also contains a section on the global extrusion coating market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Extrusion Coating Worldwide

3.1 The World Market

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Globalization of the Industry

3.4 Opportunities and Threats

4 Extrusion Coating Europe

4.1 European Market

4.2 Factors Influencing Demand

4.3 Market Structure

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Extrusion Coating Companies

5 Markets for Extrusion Coating

5.1 Flexible Packaging

5.2 Liquid Packaging

5.3 Photographic

5.4 Commercial - Packaging Boards

5.4.1 Folding Cartons

5.4.2 Tableware

5.4.3 Ovenable

5.5 Commercial - Packaging Papers

5.5.1 Mill Wrappers

5.5.2 Sacks

5.5.3 Case Liners

5.5.4 Industrial Wrappings

5.5.5 Envelopes

5.6 Commercial - Technical

5.6.1 Medical/Hygiene

5.6.2 Release Liners

5.6.3 Overlaminating Films

5.6.4 Insulation Facings

5.6.5 Building Membranes

5.7 Miscellaneous

5.8 Prospects for Extrusion Coating

6 Material Trends

6.1 Boards

6.2 Papers

6.3 Films

6.4 Aluminum Foils

6.5 Other Materials

6.6 Polymers

6.7 Material Prospects

7 Company Profiles

