European Fintech myPOS Introduces Metal Card for SMEs

07/23/2020 | 09:53am EDT

The European company, myPOS, specialised in offering affordable payments technology to SMEs, has launched a new series of premium cards for its customers: the myPOS Visa Platinum Metal Card and myPOS Visa Platinum Silver & Gold Card. The offering includes a range of benefits such as a LoungeKey pass to over 1000 airport business lounges worldwide, 0.1% cashback on all purchases, 10 or 15% cashback for every purchase in the myPOS online shop and myPOS physical stores in Europe, free ATM withdrawals on a monthly basis, free delivery and reissuing and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005575/en/

myPOS Visa Platinum Cards (Graphic: Business Wire)

myPOS Visa Platinum Cards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Christo Georgiev, myPOS Founder, said: “Currently, the Metal cards are available for individual clients only. Together with Visa, we are pioneering this space by offering the first metal card for businesses in Europe.”

The myPOS Visa Platinum Silver, Gold and Metal cards will be offered in Europe to all merchants using the myPOS platform for a monthly or annual subscription and will be in addition to myPOS’ current business card. The metal Platinum Visa card will be offered to micro and small merchants – this distinguishes the myPOS offering in Europe where prestigious metal cards are typically offered mainly to individual consumers.

While the Visa Platinum card is available in two designs – Gold and Silver, the exclusive Visa Metal card comes in brushed black metal with laser engraving and is three-times the weight of a standard card. Its metal coating keeps it protected, so it won’t get warped, cracked or damaged.

Through the new Visa Platinum cards, myPOS is enabling micro and small merchants to access premium services that they may not have previously been able to receive.

Since its official introduction in 2014, myPOS has been offering a free business card with every myPOS account as part of its unique payment acceptance solution with instant pay-out of the received funds.

About myPOS

myPOS is a fintech company serving over 100,000 business clients across the European Economic Area. The myPOS e-money accounts and payment services are provided by myPOS Europe, a UK E-Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the FCA in partnership with an EU-licensed E-Money Institution, a direct member of Visa, Mastercard, Amex, JCB, UPI and other card schemes.

myPOS was awarded the Best POS Innovation by the Merchant Payments Ecosystem in 2019 and Best B2B payments company by the Breakthrough Awards program in 2020.

myPOS headquarters are located at Level 24, The Shard, London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG, UK.

Find out more on www.myPOS.com


© Business Wire 2020
