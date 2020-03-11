Log in
European Industries welcome an important industry focus from the European Commission

03/11/2020 | 06:39pm EDT
The European Commission has presented an EU Industrial Strategy that recognises industry as 'central to Europe's future progress and prosperity' and which announces a comprehensive set of measures that aim at 'maintaining European industry's global competitiveness and a level playing field, at home and globally, making Europe climate-neutral by 2050 and shaping Europe's digital future'.

Industry4Europe is an extensive and unprecedented coalition of sectoral Associations dedicated to campaigning for an ambitious EU industrial strategy. With 154 European industry Associations spanning Europe's economy, Industry4Europe is helping to set the vision for the long-term future of European industry.

Disclaimer

AISE - International Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 22:38:05 UTC
