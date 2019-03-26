European MSPs Could Lose SMB Clients Over Cybersecurity: Vanson Bourne Report

Cybersecurity demands of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have
become both a major risk and revenue opportunity to managed service
providers (MSPs). This is according to research conducted by Vanson
Bourne and commissioned by Continuum®,
the proactive platform that integrates intelligent software with expert
services for MSPs to scale dynamically and protect their clients.
Underserved
and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019,
released today, draws on data collected in 2019 from 850 SMBs across the
United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium. In addition
to the risks for MSPs, the report also highlights the significant
revenue opportunity for providers that deliver the cybersecurity
services and solutions SMBs need to protect their businesses.
Vanson Bourne’s research in the four European countries found that MSPs
are at risk of losing their SMB clients over cybersecurity concerns.
More than nine in ten (93 percent) SMBs would consider hiring a new MSP
if they offered the right cybersecurity solutions, and nearly one in
four SMBs (24 percent) has already changed MSPs in the aftermath of a
cyberattack.
Furthermore, SMBs that plan to change MSPs are more likely to have seen
or to expect inadequate cybersecurity protections from their current
provider, compared with those who plan to stay with the same provider
(32 percent vs 27 percent). To make matters more challenging for the
MSP, three in five SMBs (62 percent) would hold their provider
accountable for an attack even when they don’t outsource any of their
cyber security. And, more than four out of five SMBs (81 percent) would
consider legal action against their provider in the event of an attack.
MSPs that attempt to compete on price are likely to find that this will
not be enough to retain clients that are concerned about cybersecurity,
as SMBs planning to change providers are willing to pay 22 percent more,
on average, for the right cybersecurity offering.
“We have seen first-hand that the number one reason MSPs lose business
today is over concerns about cybersecurity, and this data now proves
it,” said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. “Providers across North
America and Europe should heed the clear warning presented by these
findings. Businesses expect to be protected by their MSPs, and are ready
to pay more for that protection – whether from their existing MSP, or by
switching to a provider that promises a better solution.”
With the majority of SMBs in Europe willing to change their providers
for the right cybersecurity offering, the data also highlights how MSPs
who can provide and sell that offering stand to gain a sizable
proportion of SMB business in the future. More than half of all SMBs
surveyed in Europe (54 percent) would pay at least 20 percent more for
the right cyber security solution from a new provider.
What’s more, European SMBs are ready to work with MSPs on cybersecurity
and invest more to get the right levels of protection. Eight in ten SMBs
anticipate that at least half of their cybersecurity needs will be
outsourced in five years’ time, and most (80 percent) are planning to
invest more in cybersecurity in the next 12 months.
“SMBs are not just looking for cybersecurity protections, they are ready
to invest more to protect their businesses,” said Brian Downey, Senior
Director, Security Product Management at Continuum. “It’s clear from
today’s report that there is an economic opportunity for MSPs that get
cybersecurity right, as they stand to not only win business from
providers that don’t, but also increase their revenue streams from their
SMB clients and have a better chance of retaining their existing client
base. If MSPs can deliver the right cybersecurity solutions to their
end-clients, they will hold the competitive advantage in the SMB market.”
Underserved and Unprepared: The State of SMB Cyber Security in 2019
is available for download at www.page.continuum.net/security-research.
Continuum and Vanson Bourne will be holding a webinar on the research
results on April 9, and registration is now open.
Research Methodology
Commissioned by Continuum, the Underserved and Unprepared: The State
of SMB Cyber Security in 2019 report research was conducted by
Vanson Bourne between January and March 2019. 850 IT and business
decision makers who have involvement in cyber security in their
organization were surveyed in the US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.
Respondents’ organizations have between 10 and 1,000 employees and were
selected across a number of core industry sectors.
