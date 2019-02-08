European Medicines Verification Organisation: Medicines Verification System Goes Live Across EU to Better Protect Patients from Falsified Medicines

The European
Medicines Verification Organisation (EMVO) announces today that the
EMVS goes live across Europe. The new system is a world-first for its
stakeholder model, its scale, its use of new technologies and represents
an unprecedented step towards preventing falsified medicines from
entering the legal supply chain.
Patient health and safety is of the utmost importance to the
stakeholders that have put all efforts in place to implement safety
features and set up the EMVS. The European Commission estimated in an
impact assessment accompanying the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD),
that the prevalence of counterfeit medicines in the legal supply chain
in Europe is approximately 0.005%.
EMVO was established in 2015 in accordance with the legalities set out
in the FMD (Directive 2011/62/EU) and the associated Delegated
Regulation (EU/2016/161). Its members are organisations representing
pharmaceutical manufacturers and parallel importers (Medicines for
Europe, EFPIA, EAEPC), wholesalers (GIRP), community pharmacists (PGEU)
and hospitals and hospital pharmacies (EAHP, HOPE). All technical
developments of the EMVS are entirely funded by pharmaceutical
manufacturers and parallel importers, whereas wholesalers and pharmacies
contribute to the governance of EMVO and the national systems, meaning
that the public makes no financial contribution to increase the security
of the supply of medicinal products.
Hugh Pullen, President of EMVO, comments: “The EMVS has a unique
structure that really makes it one of a kind. It will connect around
2,000 pharmaceutical companies, around 6,000 wholesale distribution
authorisation holders, 140,000 pharmacies, 5,000 hospital pharmacies and
around 2000 dispensing doctors in 28 EEA countries1”.
He adds: “It would not have been possible to reach this landmark without
a strong EMVO team and the substantial collaboration between all
stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain”. EMVO will ensure that
the system remains technically stable, secure and that any issues are
ironed out without any disruption for patients or the pharmaceutical
supply chain. Looking beyond Europe, the system set up by EMVO could
well serve as a blueprint for securing the supply of medicines outside
of Europe.
How the system works:
-
Pharmaceutical manufacturers and parallel importers will now serialise
the packaging of their prescription medicines with a Unique Identifier
(imbedded in a two-dimensional data-matrix), as well as sealing the
packaging with a tamper verification feature. The Unique Identifiers
are then uploaded by the manufacturer to the European Hub (the EMVS).
-
Using specifically designed software, wholesalers and other
stakeholders in the supply chain will scan the data matrix on the
outer packaging of the pack to verify its authenticity as it travels
through the supply chain. The verification of the Unique Identifier
and authentication happens in the National Medicines Verification
System (NMVS). The European Hub connects the national systems in order
to make them interoperable. It’s also through a secure connection with
the European Hub that medicine manufacturers upload the data of the
medicinal products.
-
Before dispensing the medicines to a patient, the unique identifier
will be decommissioned from the EMVS by the pharmacist, hospital
pharmacist or, in some special cases, the wholesaler. This provides a
final safety measure to ensure the end point verification of the
medicines’ authenticity.
More details:
EMVO stakeholders:
Knowledge database: https://emvo-medicines.eu/knowledge-database/
1 Italy and Greece have longer transition periods.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005008/en/