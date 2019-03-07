European Mobtechs Dominate the Supply Market for Mobility-as-a-Service

A new study by PTOLEMUS Consulting Group finds that 12 of the top 17 B2B
mobility platform providers in the world have their headquarters in
Europe. These software suppliers have diverse backgrounds in road
operation or technology but are all helped by a favourable environment
and numerous city initiatives in Europe.
Frederic Bruneteau, PTOLEMUS’ Managing Director, stated: “While India
just launched a vertically integrated national MaaS scheme, mobtechs are
proposing a different model that relies on open software platforms for
everybody to use. They are giving mobility operators an alternative to
the inevitable dogfights between those who will eat (integrate) and
those who will be eaten (integrated). This report sheds light on the
specialist players that compete alongside government initiatives and
giants such as Google and Uber”.
The Mobility Platform Suppliers handbook is the first to identify and
appraise MaaS software suppliers and to clarify a very complex market.
It will help cities, Public Transport Operators and mobility service
providers choose the optimal model and deliver seamless mobility
experiences.
The report maps the MaaS value chain and stakeholders. It also
establishes the 6 levels of integration needed to deliver a complete
MaaS solution. It includes an assessment of 17 key mobility platform
suppliers, detailing their key clients, services, investors and case
studies.
The handbook unpacks the MaaS ecosystem, stakeholders and architecture,
covering:
-
The necessary building blocks for a complete mobility platform
-
The levels of MaaS integration
-
The main players in each part of the MaaS value chain
-
The top mobility platform providers
The study features:
-
150 pages of analysis of the complex ecosystem powering
mobility-as-a-service,
-
17 MaaS platform suppliers assessed
-
High level architecture of shared mobility platforms
-
An independent ranking of the top technology providers in the MaaS
market.
Download the abstract of the study here.
To discuss these questions directly with the authors, contact us at mobtech@ptolemus.com.
Suppliers analysed:
9 Transport Platform Providers:
-
Bestmile
-
INVERS
-
Ecomobix
-
Launch Mobility
-
Omoove (Octo Telematics)
-
Padam
-
Ridecell
-
Shotl
-
Vulog
8 Mobility Platform Providers:
-
A-to-Be (Brisa)
-
Cubic
-
Fluidtime (Kapsch)
-
Moovel / Reach Now (BMW and Daimler)
-
Moovit
-
Optimile
-
Siemens
-
SkedGo
About PTOLEMUS Consulting Group
PTOLEMUS is the first strategy consulting & research firm entirely
focused on connected & autonomous mobility. It assists leading public
organisations, technology players, automotive OEMs, insurers and
mobility service providers in defining & deploying their mobility
strategies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005576/en/