European New Car Sales Plunge Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

04/17/2020 | 02:54am EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN--New car sales in the European Union plummeted 55.1% in March, as large swathes of the region's economy was locked down in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected hundreds of thousands and left thousands dead.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Friday that new car registrations, a proxy for sales, fell to 567,308 vehicles in March from 1.26 million a year ago, underscoring the sudden impact of the shutdown of thousands of businesses and public authorities throughout the 27-nation bloc.

"With containment/lockdown measures taking hold in most markets from around the middle of the month, the vast majority of European dealerships were closed during the second half of March," ACEA said in a statement.

The steep erosion of demand for new vehicles was felt world-wide in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. New car sales in the U.S. fell 37.9% to 992,400 vehicles last month, according to Ward's Auto. In China, where a slight recovery of sales was seen after a virtual standstill in February, March new car sales fell 48.2% to 1.02 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Write to William Boston at William.Boston@wsj.com

