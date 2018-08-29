European Nuclear Decommissioning Services Report 2018 - Use of Robotics Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nuclear
Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nuclear decommissioning services market in Europe to register a CAGR
of 29.57% during the period 2018-2022.
Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been
prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry
experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects
over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market.
Nuclear decommissioning services are required after a plant reaches its
end of operating life. These services include decontamination,
dismantling, site treatment, and waste disposal processes to make the
site reusable. These processes continue for a long duration, depending
on the decommissioning process chosen.
One trend in the market is use of robotics in decommissioning services.
According to the International Energy Agency, about 200 nuclear reactors
will be shutting down in the next 25 years, out of which many are in
Europe. This signifies that a lot of work will have to be done,
especially when there are a very few vendors available in the market
that offer complex and dangerous decommissioning services.
According to the report, one driver in the market is shutdown of nuclear
reactors. Similar to other power plants, nuclear power plants also have
operating licenses for a fixed period of time, i.e., 40 years of time,
and can be renewed for an additional two decades of time.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost
associated with decommissioning. The process of decommissioning is
mainly based on government regulations. The primary factors that
influence the cost of decommissioning include the reactor type, its
size, and the number of reactors.
Key vendors
-
AECOM
-
Babcock International Group
-
Bechtel
-
GE Hitachi International Group
-
Jacobs
-
Studsvik
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REACTOR TYPE
-
Segmentation by reactor type
-
Comparison by reactor type
-
PWR
-
BWR
-
Others
-
Market opportunity by reactor type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Use of robotics in decommissioning services
-
Growing numbers of old nuclear reactors
-
International cooperation for nuclear safety and security
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sv2n4k/european_nuclear?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005375/en/