European Nuclear Decommissioning Services Report 2018 - Use of Robotics Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/29/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

The "Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nuclear decommissioning services market in Europe to register a CAGR of 29.57% during the period 2018-2022.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Nuclear decommissioning services are required after a plant reaches its end of operating life. These services include decontamination, dismantling, site treatment, and waste disposal processes to make the site reusable. These processes continue for a long duration, depending on the decommissioning process chosen.

One trend in the market is use of robotics in decommissioning services. According to the International Energy Agency, about 200 nuclear reactors will be shutting down in the next 25 years, out of which many are in Europe. This signifies that a lot of work will have to be done, especially when there are a very few vendors available in the market that offer complex and dangerous decommissioning services.

According to the report, one driver in the market is shutdown of nuclear reactors. Similar to other power plants, nuclear power plants also have operating licenses for a fixed period of time, i.e., 40 years of time, and can be renewed for an additional two decades of time.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with decommissioning. The process of decommissioning is mainly based on government regulations. The primary factors that influence the cost of decommissioning include the reactor type, its size, and the number of reactors.

Key vendors

  • AECOM
  • Babcock International Group
  • Bechtel
  • GE Hitachi International Group
  • Jacobs
  • Studsvik

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REACTOR TYPE

  • Segmentation by reactor type
  • Comparison by reactor type
  • PWR
  • BWR
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by reactor type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Use of robotics in decommissioning services
  • Growing numbers of old nuclear reactors
  • International cooperation for nuclear safety and security

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sv2n4k/european_nuclear?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
