European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on a European Parliament recommendation to the Council, the Commission and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning the Institutional Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation - A8-0147/2019(001-001)

20.3.2019 A8-0147/1
Amendment 1
Tiziana Beghin, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group
Report A8-0147/2019 Doru-Claudian Frunzulică
EU-Switzerland Institutional Framework Agreement (2018/2262(INI))
Motion for a resolution Paragraph 1 g a) (new)
Motion for a resolution
AM1180137EN.docx
Amendment
ga) calls for the EU and the Swiss Government to improve measures introduced under the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) by including a 'charter for cross-border workers' that sets out binding provisions covering, inter alia, basic employment rights, working and commuting conditions, the transfer of unemployment benefits and double taxation issues; recalls that the EU should encourage Switzerland to improve its treatment of cross-border workers;
Or. en
PE637.643v01-00
EN
United in diversity
EN
Disclaimer
European Parliament published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:29:09 UTC