European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on a European Parliament recommendation to the Council, the Commission and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning the Institutional Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation - A8-0147/2019(001-001)

20.3.2019 A8-0147/1

Amendment 1

Tiziana Beghin, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Isabella Adinolfi on behalf of the EFDD Group

Report A8-0147/2019 Doru-Claudian Frunzulică

EU-Switzerland Institutional Framework Agreement (2018/2262(INI))

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 1 g a) (new)

Motion for a resolution

AM1180137EN.docx

Amendment

ga) calls for the EU and the Swiss Government to improve measures introduced under the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons (AFMP) by including a 'charter for cross-border workers' that sets out binding provisions covering, inter alia, basic employment rights, working and commuting conditions, the transfer of unemployment benefits and double taxation issues; recalls that the EU should encourage Switzerland to improve its treatment of cross-border workers;

Or. en

PE637.643v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN