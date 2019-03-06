European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on amending Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 as regards minimum loss coverage for non-performing exposures - A8-0440/2018(001-001)

5.3.2019 A8-0440/ 001-001

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 114 thereof,

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Central Bank1,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee2,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure,

Whereas:

(1) The establishment of a comprehensive strategy to address the issue of non-performing exposures (NPEs) is an important goal for the Union in its attempt to make the financial system more resilient. While addressing NPEs is primarily the responsibility of banks and Member States, there is also a clear Union dimension to reduce the current high stock of NPEs, as well as to prevent any excessive build-up of NPEs in the future and to prevent the emergence of system-wide risks in the non-banking sector. Given the interconnectedness of the banking and financial systems across the Union where banks operate in multiple jurisdictions and Member States, there is significant potential for spill-over effects for Member States and the Union at large, both in terms of economic growth and financial stability.

(1 a) Consumers should not be deemed exclusively responsible for the cause of the severe build-up of NPEs during the years of the financial crisis. In some Member States, housing bubbles were caused by an over-reliance on the growth of house prices. Parts of the banking sector contributed to this through imprudent lending practices.

Another contributing factor was the way in which the Late Payments Directive

(Directive 2011//7/EU) was transposed and implemented at national level. Consumer rights with regards to the sale of NPEs should be safeguarded through a Directive.

(2) An integrated financial system will enhance the resilience of the European Monetary Union to adverse shocks by facilitating private cross-border risk-sharing, while at the same time reducing the need for public risk-sharing. In order to achieve these objectives, the Union should complete the Banking Union and further develop a Capital Markets Union. Addressing ▌possible future NPE accumulation is essential to strengthening the Banking Union as it is essential for ensuring competition in the banking sector, preserving financial stability and encouraging lending so as to create jobs and growth within the Union.

(3) In July 2017 the Council in its 'Action Plan to Tackle Non-Performing Loans in Europe' called upon various institutions to take appropriate measures to further address the high number of NPEs in the Union and prevent their build-up in the future. The Action Plan sets out a comprehensive approach that focuses on a mix of complementary policy actions in four areas: (i) bank supervision and regulation; (ii) reform of restructuring, insolvency and debt recovery frameworks; (iii) developing secondary markets for distressed assets; (iv) fostering restructuring of the banking system. Actions in these areas are to be taken at national level and at Union level, where appropriate. The Commission announced a similar intention in its 'Communication on completing the Banking Union' of 11 October 20171, which called for a comprehensive package on tackling Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) within the Union.

(4) Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 20132 forms, together with Directive 2013/36/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 June 20133, the legal framework governing the prudential rules for institutions. Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 contains, inter alia, provisions directly applicable to institutions for determining their own funds. It is therefore necessary to

complement the existing prudential rules in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 relating to own-funds with provisions requiring a deduction from own funds where NPEs are not sufficiently covered by provisions or other adjustments. This would amount to effectively creating a prudential backstop for NPEs that will apply uniformly to all

Union institutions, and would also include institutions being active on the secondary market.

(5) The prudential backstop should not prevent competent authorities from exercising their supervisory powers in accordance with Directive 2013/36/EU. Where competent authorities ascertain on a case-by-case basis that, despite the application of the prudential backstop for NPEs established in this Regulation, the NPEs of a specific institution are not sufficiently covered, they may make use of the supervisory powers envisaged in Directive 2013/36/EU, including the power referred to in Article 104(1)(d) of that Directive. It is consequently possible for the competent authorities to go, on a case-by-case basis, beyond the requirements under this Regulation for the purpose of ensuring sufficient coverage for NPEs.

(6) For the purposes of applying the prudential backstop, it is appropriate to introduce in Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 a clear set of conditions for the classification of NPEs. As Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 already lays down criteria concerning NPEs for the purposes of supervisory reporting, it is appropriate that the classification of NPEs builds on that existing framework. Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 680/2014 refers to defaulted exposures as defined for the purposes of calculating own funds requirements for credit risk and exposures impaired pursuant to the applicable accounting framework. As forbearance measures may influence whether an exposure is classified as non-performing, the classification criteria are complemented by clear criteria on the impact of forbearance measures. Forbearance measures should aim to return the borrower to a sustainable performing repayment status and should comply with EU consumer protection requirements, but may have different justifications and consequences. It is therefore appropriate to provide that a forbearance measure granted to a non-performing exposure should not discontinue the classification of that exposure as non-performing unless certain strict discontinuation criteria are fulfilled.

(7) The longer an exposure has been non-performing, the lower the probability for the recovery of its value. Therefore, the portion of the exposure that should be covered by provisions, other adjustments or deductions should increase with time, following a pre-

defined calendar. NPEs purchased by an institution should thus be subject to a calendar that starts to run from the date on which the NPE has originally been classified as non-performing, and not from the date of its purchase. For this purpose, the seller should provide the buyer with information as regards the date of the classification of the exposure as non-performing.

(7 a) Partial write-offs should be taken into account when calculating the specific credit risk adjustments. The original exposure value prior to the partial write-off has to be used, in order to avoid any double counting of the write-off. The inclusion of partial write-offs in the list of items that can be used to meet the requirements of the backstop should encourage institutions to timely recognise write-offs. For NPEs purchased by an institution at a price lower than the amount owed by the debtor, the purchaser should treat the difference between the purchase price and the amount owed by the debtor in the same way as a partial write-off for the purposes of the prudential backstop.

(8) Secured NPEs are generally expected to result in less of a loss than unsecured NPEs, as the credit protection securing the NPE gives the institution a specific claim on an asset or against a third party in addition to the institution's general claim against the defaulted borrower. In the case of an unsecured NPE, only the general claim against the defaulted borrower would be available. Given the higher loss expected on unsecured NPEs, a stricter calendar should be applied. ▌

(8 a) An exposure which is only partly covered by eligible credit protection should be considered as secured for the covered part, and as unsecured for the part which is not covered by eligible credit protection. To determine which parts of NPEs are to be treated as secured or unsecured, the eligibility criteria for credit protection and fully and completely securing mortgages used for the purposes of the calculation of capital requirements should be applied in accordance with the respective approach including applicable value adjustment.