European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on a Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) - A8-0278/2018(001-001)

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,

Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 114 thereof,

Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,

After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,

Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,

Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure,

Whereas:

(1)EU households are amongst the highest savers in the world, but the bulk of these savings are held in bank accounts with short maturities. More investment into capital markets can help meet the challenges posed by population ageing and low interest rates.

(1a) Old age pensions constitute an essential part of a retiree's income and for many people, adequate pension provision makes the difference between a comfortable old age and poverty; it is a precondition for exercising fundamental rights laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including in Article 25 on the rights of the elderly which states: "The Union recognises and respects the rights of the elderly to lead a life of dignity and independence and to participate in social and cultural life".

(1b) The Union is facing several challenges, including demographic challenges because of the fact that Europe is an ageing continent. In addition, career patterns, the labour market and the distribution of wealth are undergoing radical changes, not least as a result of the digital revolution. At the same time, it is increasingly clear that national security systems are not adjusted to a globalised knowledge economy with open borders, labour mobility and migration. Too many people are not, or are inadequately covered by the traditional national pension systems, including, inter

PE637.676/ 2