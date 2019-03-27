|
European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on a Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) - A8-0278/2018(001-001)
27.3.2019
A8-0278/001-001
AMENDMENTS 001-001
by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs
Report
Sophia in 't VeldA8-0278/2018
Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP)
Proposal for a regulation (COM(2017)0343 - C8-0219/2017 - 2017/0143(COD))
_____________________________________________________________
Amendment 1
AMENDMENTS BY THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT*
to the Commission proposal
---------------------------------------------------------
2017/0143 (COD)
Proposal for a
REGULATION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL
on a pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP)
(Text with EEA relevance)
*Amendments: new or amended text is highlighted in bold italics; deletions are indicated by the symbol ▌.
PE637.676/ 1
THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,
Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 114 thereof,
Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,
After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments,
Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee1,
Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure,
Whereas:
(1)EU households are amongst the highest savers in the world, but the bulk of these savings are held in bank accounts with short maturities. More investment into capital markets can help meet the challenges posed by population ageing and low interest rates.
(1a) Old age pensions constitute an essential part of a retiree's income and for many people, adequate pension provision makes the difference between a comfortable old age and poverty; it is a precondition for exercising fundamental rights laid down in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including in Article 25 on the rights of the elderly which states: "The Union recognises and respects the rights of the elderly to lead a life of dignity and independence and to participate in social and cultural life".
(1b) The Union is facing several challenges, including demographic challenges because of the fact that Europe is an ageing continent. In addition, career patterns, the labour market and the distribution of wealth are undergoing radical changes, not least as a result of the digital revolution. At the same time, it is increasingly clear that national security systems are not adjusted to a globalised knowledge economy with open borders, labour mobility and migration. Too many people are not, or are inadequately covered by the traditional national pension systems, including, inter
1OJ C , , p. .
PE637.676/ 2
alia, women, young people, migrants, low-skilled workers, self-employed workers and workers with atypical contracts.
(1c) A substantial part of old age pensions is provided under public schemes, so that there is a direct connection between national pension systems and the sustainability of public finances. Notwithstanding the exclusive national competence regarding the organisation of pension systems as determined by the Treaties, income adequacy and financial sustainability of national pension systems are crucial to the stability of the Union as a whole. By channelling more of Europeans' savings from cash and bank deposits to longer-term investment products, such as voluntary pension schemes, the impact would therefore be beneficial both for individuals (who would benefit from higher returns and improved pension adequacy) and for the broader economy.
(1d) In 2015, 11,3 million Union citizens of working age (20 to 64 years old) were residing in a Member State other than the Member State of their citizenship and 1,3 million Union citizens were working in a Member State other than their Member State of residence.
(1e) A portable pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) will increase its attractiveness as a product particularly to young people, and will help to further facilitate the right of Union citizens to live and work across the Union.
(2)Personal pensions are important in linking long-term savers with long-term investment opportunities. A larger, European market for personal pensions will support the supply of funds for institutional investors and investment into the real economy.
(2b) This Regulation enables the creation of a pension product which, as far as possible, will be simple, safe, reasonably-priced, transparent, consumer-friendly and portable Union-wide and complements the existing systems in the Member States.
(3)Currently, the internal market for personal pensions does not function smoothly. In some Member States there is not yet a market for pension products. In others, private pension products are available, but there is a high degree of fragmentation between national markets. As a result, personal pension products have only a limited degree of portability. This can result in difficulties for individuals to make use of their
PE637.676/ 3
basic freedoms. For instance, they may be prevented from taking up a job or retiring in another Member State. In addition, the possibility for providers to use the freedom of establishment and the freedom to provide services is hampered by the lack of standardisation of existing personal pension products.
(3a) The European pension market is highly fragmented and diverse, so the impact of PEPPs will be very different across Member States, and the target audience is equally varied. In Member States where the first and second pillar are insufficiently developed, PEPP might offer solutions for people who do not currently have access to adequate provisions. In Member States with highly developed pension markets, the PEPP could broaden the consumer choice, or offer solutions to mobile citizens. However, the PEPP should not aim at replacing existing national pension systems, since it is an additional and complementary product and further priority should be given to the further development, enhancement and reform of the first and second pillar.
(4)The Capital Markets Union (CMU) will help mobilise capital in Europe and channel it to all companies, including small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and long term sustainable projects that need it to expand and create jobs. One of the main objectives of the CMU is to increase investment and choices for retail investors by putting European savings to better use. For this purpose, a PEPP will represent a step forward for the enhancement of the capital markets integration due to its support to the long-termfinancing of the real economy.
(5)As announced in the Commission's Action Plan on building a CMU1, in September 2015, "the Commission will assess the case for a policy framework to establish a successful European market for simple, efficient and competitive personal pensions, and determine whether EU legislation is required to underpin this market."
(6)In its Resolution of 19 January 20162, the European Parliament stressed that "an environment must be fostered that stimulates financial product innovation, creating
Action Plan on Building a Capital Markets Union, European Commission, 30 September 2015 (COM(2015) 468 final).
European Parliament, Resolution of 19 January 2016 on stocktaking and challenges of the EU Financial Services Regulation: impact and the way forward towards a more
PE637.676/ 4
more diversity and benefits for the real economy and providing enhanced incentives for investments, and that may also contribute to the delivery of adequate, safe and sustainable pensions, such as, for example, the development of a pan-European Pension Product (PEPP), with a simple transparent design".
(7)In its conclusions of 28 June 20161, the European Council called for "swift and determined progress to ensure easier access to finance for business and to support investment in the real economy by moving forward with the Capital Markets Union agenda".
(8)In its Communication of 14 September 2016 Capital Markets Union - Accelerating Reform2, the Commission announced that it "will consider proposals for a simple, efficient and competitive EU personal pension product [..] Options under consideration include a possible legislative proposal which could be tabled in 2017."
(9)In its Communication Mid-Term Review of the Capital Markets Union Action Plan3, the Commission announced "a legislative proposal on a pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) by end June 2017. This will lay the foundations for a safer, more cost-efficient and transparent market in affordable and voluntary personal pension savings that can be managed on a pan-European scale. It will meet the needs of people wishing to enhance the adequacy of their retirement savings, address the demographical challenge, complement the existing pension products and schemes, and support the cost-efficiency of personal pensions by offering good opportunities for long-term investment of pension savings".
(10)Among personal pension products, the development of a PEPP will contribute to increasing choices for retirement saving, especially for mobile workers, and establish an EU market for PEPP providers. It should not, however, call into question the fundamental responsibility of Member States to guarantee a decent minimum standard of living in old age for their citizens and the urgent need to strengthen the
efficient and effective EU framework for Financial Regulation and a Capital Markets Union, 2015/2106(INI), point 20.
European Council Conclusions of 28 June 2016, EUCO 26/16, point 11. COM(2016) 601 final, p. 4.
COM(2017) 292 final, p. 6.
PE637.676/ 5
