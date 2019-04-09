|
European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on disclosures relating to sustainable investments and sustainability risks and amending Directive (EU) 2016/2341 - A8-0363/2018(001-001)
04/09/2019 | 01:48pm EDT
AMENDMENTS 001-001
by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs
Report
Paul TangA8-0363/2018 Disclosures relating to sustainable investments and sustainability risks
Proposal for a regulation (COM(2018)0354 - C8-0208/2018 - 2018/0179(COD))
Amendment 1
AMENDMENTS BY THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT*
to the Commission proposal
Proposal for a
REGULATION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL
on disclosures relating to ▌sustainability risks and sustainability performance of
investments, amending Directive (EU) 2016/2341
(Text with EEA relevance)
*Amendments: new or amended text is highlighted in bold italics; deletions are indicated by the symbol ▌.
PE637.707/ 1
THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION,
Having regard to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, and in particular Article 114 thereof,
Having regard to the proposal from the European Commission,
After transmission of the draft legislative act to the national parliaments, Having regard to the opinion of the European Central Bank1,
Having regard to the opinion of the European Economic and Social Committee2, Acting in accordance with the ordinary legislative procedure,
Whereas:
(1)The transition to a low-carbon, more sustainable, resource-efficient and circular economy is key to ensuring long-term competitiveness of the economy of the Union. The Paris Climate Agreement (COP21) as ratified by the Union on 5 October 20163 and entered into force on 4 November 2016, seeks to strengthen the response to climate change, among other means, by making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.
(1a) Incorporating environmental, social and governance factors in the investment decision making process, can realise benefits beyond the financial markets. It is therefore key that financial market participants provide the necessary information to enable comparability of investments and informed investment decisions. Furthermore, to fulfil the obligations of due diligence concerning the sustainability impact and risks and to provide meaningful information to end-investors, financial market participants need reliable, comparable and harmonised disclosure of information by investee companies. This process can only succeed where legally agreed definitions are put in place.
OJ C , , p. . OJ C , , p. .
Council Decision (EU) 2016/1841 of 5 October 2016 on the conclusion, on behalf of the European Union, of the Paris Agreement adopted under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (OJ L 282, 19.10.2016, p. 1).
PE637.707/ 2
(2)A common objective of Directive 2009/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council1, Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council2, Directive 2011/61/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council3, Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council4, Directive (EU) 2016/97 of the European Parliament and of the Council5, Directive (EU) 2016/2341 of the European Parliament and of the Council6, Regulation (EU) No 345/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council7 and Regulation (EU) No 346/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council8 is to facilitate the taking-up and pursuit of the activities of undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS), alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs), insurance undertakings, investment firms,
insurance intermediaries, institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs), managers of qualifying venture capital funds (EuVECA managers), and managers of qualifying social entrepreneurship funds (EuSEF managers). Those Directives and Regulations ensure more uniform protection of end-investors and make it easier for them to benefit from a wide range of financial products and services, and at the same time provide for rules that enable investors to make informed investment decisions. While those objectives have been largely achieved, disclosures to end-investorsand investors on the integration of sustainability risks, sustainability performance and sustainable investment targets in investment decision-making by UCITS management
Directive 2009/65/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009 on the coordination of laws, regulations and administrative provisions relating to undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) (OJ L 302, 17.11.2009, p. 32).
Directive 2009/138/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 November 2009 on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of Insurance and Reinsurance (Solvency II) (OJ L 335, 17.12.2009, p. 1).
Directive 2011/61/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2011 on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (OJ L 174, 1.7.2011, p. 1).
Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (OJ L 173, 12.6.2014, p. 349).
Directive (EU) 2016/97 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 January 2016 on insurance distribution (OJ L 26, 2.2.2016, p. 19).
Directive (EU) 2016/2341 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 December 2016 on the activities and supervision of institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs) (OJ L 354, 23.12.2016, p. 37).
Regulation (EU) No 345/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2013 on European venture capital funds (OJ L 115, 25.4.2013, p. 1). Regulation (EU) No 346/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 April 2013 on European social entrepreneurship funds (OJ L 115, 25.4.2013, p. 18).
PE637.707/ 3
companies, AIFMs, insurance undertakings, investment firms which provide portfolio management, IORPs, pension providers, credit institutions, EuVECA managers and EuSEF managers (financial market participants) and disclosures to end-investorsand investors on the integration of sustainability risks and sustainability performance in advisory processes by insurance intermediaries which provide insurance advice with regard to insurance-based investment products (IBIPs) and investment firms which provide investment advice (financial advisors) are insufficiently developed because such disclosures and the integration of sustainability risks in investment decision- making are not yet subject to harmonised sustainability performance indicators and requirements. In order to fulfil their obligations of due diligence to consider material sustainability risks and to incorporate sustainability performance indicators, financial market participants themselves need reliable, comparable and harmonised disclosure of information by investee companies and harmonised accounting standards regarding sustainability indicators.
(2a) The Regulation looks at disclosure rules for financial market participants regarding financial products or services and investment advice. To ensure a level playing field among financial market participants and to enable comparability of financial products, it is important to put in place a harmonised framework for the disclosure of sustainability risks and performance in the due diligence and the investment and credit risk management processes of financial market participants. The disclosure requirement should be proportionate to the size and systemic importance of the entity, and ensure protection of undisclosed know-how and business information (trade secrets).
(2b) The EBA should investigate the feasibility and appropriateness of the introduction of technical criteria for the supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) of risks related to exposures to activities which are associated substantially with environmental, social and governance objectives (ESG) with a view to assess inter alia the possible sources and effects of such risks on institutions, taking existing sustainability reporting by institutions into account.
(3)In the absence of harmonised Union rules on sustainability-related disclosures to investors and end-investors,by investors and investee companies, it is likely that
PE637.707/ 4
diverging measures will continue to be adopted at national level and different approaches in different financial services sectors might persist. Such divergent measures and approaches would continue to cause significant distortions of competition resulting from significant differences in disclosure standards. In addition, a parallel development of market-based practices, based on commercially-driven priorities that produce divergent results currently causes further market fragmentation and might even further exacerbate the functioning of the internal market in the future. Divergent disclosure standards and market-based practices, and a lack of a harmonised set of sustainability performance indicators, make it very difficult to compare between different financial products and services and create an uneven playing field between these products and services and between distribution channels, and erect additional barriers to the internal market. Such divergences can also be confusing for end-investors and can distort their investment decisions. In ensuring compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement, there is a risk that Member States will adopt divergent national measures which could create obstacles to the smooth functioning of the internal market and be detrimental to financial market participants and financial advisors. In addition, the lack of harmonised rules and sustainability performance indicators relating to transparency makes it difficult for end-investors to effectively compare different financial products and services in different Member States as to their environmental, social and governance risks, sustainability performance and sustainable investment targets of financial products and underlying companies. It is therefore necessary to look to the functioning of the
internal market and enable comparability of financial products in order to avoid likely future obstacles.
(4)To ensure a coherent application of this Regulation and that the disclosure obligations laid down in this Regulation are clearly and consistently applied by financial market participants, it is necessary to lay down a clear and harmonised definition of 'sustainable investments' and 'sustainability risks', avoiding any overlap in regulation where not in line with the principles of better regulation and proportionality. The definition of sustainable investments ensures a minimum level of consistency among financial products and services and also ensures that such investments have a positive net impact in terms of sustainability performance. Due to the multi-facetednature of sustainability - in the sense of the three dimensions of environmental, social and governance sustainability - positive impacts in one dimension may not always be
PE637.707/ 5
