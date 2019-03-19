European Parliament : AMENDMENTS 001-184 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(001-184)

19.3.2019

AMENDMENTS 001-184 by the Committee on Regional Development

Report

Andrea Cozzolino

European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion FundA8-0094/ 001-184

A8-0094/2019

Proposal for a regulation (COM(2018)0372 - C8-0227/2018 - 2018/0197(COD))

_____________________________________________________________

Amendment 1

Proposal for a regulation Recital 3

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(3) Regulation (EU) 2018/XXX of the European Parliament and of the Council [new CPR]1 sets out common rules applicable to various funds including the European Regional Development Fund ('ERDF'), the European Social Fund Plus ('ESF+'), the Cohesion Fund, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund ('EMFF'), the Asylum and Migration Fund ('AMIF'), the Internal Security Fund ('ISF') and the Border Management and Visa Instrument ('BMVI') which operate under a common framework ('the Funds').

__________________ 1 [Full reference - new CPR].

Amendment 2

(3) Regulation (EU) 2018/XXX of the European Parliament and of the Council [new CPR]1 sets out common rules applicable to various funds including the European Regional Development Fund ('ERDF'), the European Social Fund Plus ('ESF+'), the Cohesion Fund, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund ('EMFF'), the Asylum and Migration Fund ('AMIF'), the Internal Security Fund ('ISF') and the Border Management and Visa Instrument ('BMVI') which operate under a common framework ('the Funds').

__________________ 1 [Full reference - new CPR].

Proposal for a regulation Recital 3 a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment 3

Proposal for a regulation Recital 5

Text proposed by the CommissionAmendment

(3a) Member States and the Commission shall ensure the coordination, complementarity and coherence between the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the Cohesion Fund (CF), the European Social Development Fund+ (ESF+), the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and the European Fund for Agricultural Development (EAFRD), so that they can complement each other where this is beneficial for creating successful projects.

Amendment

(5) Horizontal principles as set out in Article 3 of the Treaty on European Union ('TEU') and in Article 10 of the TFEU, including principles of subsidiarity and proportionality as set out in Article 5 of the TEU, should be respected in the implementation of the ERDF and the Cohesion Fund, taking into account the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Member States should also respect the obligations of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and ensure accessibility in line with its article 9 and in accordance with the Union law harmonising accessibility requirements for products and services. Member States and the Commission should aim at eliminating inequalities and at promoting equality between men and women and integrating the gender perspective, as well as at combating discrimination based on sex, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation. The

(5) Horizontal principles as set out in Article 3 of the Treaty on European Union ('TEU') and in Article 10 of the TFEU, including principles of subsidiarity and proportionality as set out in Article 5 of the TEU, should be respected in the implementation of the ERDF and the Cohesion Fund, taking into account the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union and the European Pillar of Social Rights. Member States and the Commission should aim at eliminating social and income inequalities, at furthering the fight against poverty, at the preservation and promoting the creation of quality jobs with attendant rights and at ensuring that the ERDF and the Cohesion Fund promote equal opportunities for all, combating discrimination based on gender, racial or ethnic origin, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation. The funds should also promote the transition from institutional care to family and

Funds should not support actions that contribute to any form of segregation. The objectives of the ERDF and the Cohesion Fund should be pursued in the framework of sustainable development and the Union's promotion of the aim of preserving, protecting and improving the quality of the environment as set out in Articles 11 and 191(1) of the TFEU, taking into account the polluter pays principle. In order to protect the integrity of the internal market, operations benefitting undertakings shall comply with State aid rules as set out in Articles 107 and 108 of the TFEU.

Amendment 4

Proposal for a regulation Recital 8

Text proposed by the Commission

community-based care, in particular for those who face multiple discrimination. The Funds should not support actions that contribute to any form of segregation. Investments under the ERDF, in synergy with ESF+, should contribute to promoting social inclusion and fighting poverty, and to raising citizens' quality of life in line with the obligations of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) to contribute to children's rights.

Amendment

(8) In an increasingly interconnected world and in view of the demographic and migration dynamics, it is clear that Union migration policy requires a common approach that relies on the synergies and complementarities of the different funding instruments. In order to ensure coherent, strong and consistent support for solidarity and responsibility-sharing efforts between Member States in managing migration, the ERDF should provide support to facilitate the long-term integration of migrants.

(8) In an increasingly interconnected world and in view of the internal and external demographic and migration dynamics, it is clear that Union migration policy requires a common approach that relies on the synergies and complementarities of the different funding instruments. The ERDF must pay more specific attention to demographic change as a key challenge and priority area in devising and implementing programmes.

In order to ensure coherent, strong and consistent support for solidarity and responsibility as well as sharing efforts between Member States in managing migration, cohesion policy could contribute to integration processes of refugees and migrants under international protection by adopting an approach aimed at protecting the dignity and rights of them, not least in view of the mutually-reinforcing relationship between integration and local economic growth, especially by providing infrastructure support to cities and local authorities involved in implementing integrationpolicies;

Amendment 5

Proposal for a regulation Recital 9

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment

(9) In order to support the efforts of Member States and regions in facing new challenges and ensuring a high level of security for their citizens as well as the prevention of radicalisation, while relying on the synergies and complementarities with other Union policies, investments under the ERDF should contribute to security in areas where there is a need to ensure safe and secure public spaces and critical infrastructure, such as transport and energy.

Amendment 6

Proposal for a regulation Recital 10

Text proposed by the Commission

(9) In order to support the efforts of Member States and regions in reducing disparities between levels of development and harmonise different situations of EU regions, facing up to social disparities, new challenges and ensuring inclusive societies and a high level of security as well as the prevention of marginalisation and radicalisation, while relying on the synergies and complementarities with other Union policies, investments under the ERDF should contribute in areas where there is a need to ensure safe, modern, accessible and secure public spaces and critical infrastructure, such as communication, public transport, energy and universal, high-quality public services which are vital to address regional and social disparities, promote social cohesion and regional development and encourage enterprises and people to stay in their local area.

Amendment

(10) In addition, investments under the ERDF should contribute to the development of a comprehensive high-speed digital infrastructure network, and to promoting clean and sustainable multimodal urban mobility.

(10) In addition, investments under the ERDF should contribute to the development of a comprehensive high-speed digital infrastructure network, throughout the Union, including in rural areas where it is a vital contributor to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and to promoting pollution-free and sustainable multimodal mobility with a

focus on walking, cycling, public transport and shared mobility.

Amendment 7

Proposal for a regulation Recital 10 a (new)

Text proposed by the Commission

Amendment 8

Proposal for a regulation Recital 12

Text proposed by the CommissionAmendment

(10a) Many of the greatest challenges in Europe increasingly affect marginalised Roma communities, who often live in the most disadvantaged micro-regions which lack safe and accessible drinking water, sewage, electricity, and which do not enjoy transportation possibilities, digital connectivity, renewable energy systems or disaster resilience. Therefore, ERDF-CF shall contribute to improving the living conditions of Roma and fulfilling their true potential as EU citizens, and Member States shall safeguard that the benefits of all the five policy objectives of ERDF-CF will reach the Roma as well.

Amendment

(12) In order to improve the overall administrative capacity of institutions and governance in Member States implementing programmes under the Investment for jobs and growth goal, it is necessary to enable supporting measures under all of the specific objectives.

(12) In order to contribute to an appropriate governance, enforcement, cross-border cooperation and spread of best practices and innovations in the field of smart specialization and circular economy improve the overall administrative capacity of the institutions and governance in the Member States, including at the regional and local levels on the principles of multilevel governance, implementing the programmes under the Investment for jobs and growth goal, it is necessary to promote administrative reinforcement measures of a structural nature in support of all